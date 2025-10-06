Live in Studio B, Monday at 3pm: After the Flood performers

Chuck Lee, owner of music rehearsal space Experience Music, has organized and produced a new compilation of Western NC acts documenting and raising support for relief efforts following Hurricane Helene. “After the Flood: Songs Inspired By Helene” was curated from over 70 submissions from the region’s talent. Lee and three of the 16 acts – Abby Bryant, Chuck Brodsky, and Andrew Scotchie – will talk with Joe Kendrick about the project on Monday just past 3pm.