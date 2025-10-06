© 2025 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Monday at 3pm: After the Flood performers

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 6, 2025 at 8:05 AM EDT

Chuck Lee, owner of music rehearsal space Experience Music, has organized and produced a new compilation of Western NC acts documenting and raising support for relief efforts following Hurricane Helene. “After the Flood: Songs Inspired By Helene” was curated from over 70 submissions from the region’s talent. Lee and three of the 16 acts – Abby Bryant, Chuck Brodsky, and Andrew Scotchie – will talk with Joe Kendrick about the project on Monday just past 3pm.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
