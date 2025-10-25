Get your copy of the all-new Crowd Around the Mic Volume 29!

Our annual compilation of some of the best of Studio B over the last year. Add to your collection, or start one now!

Crowd Around the Mic Volume 29

Disc One

1. Randall Bramblett “Throw My Cane Away”

2. Dangermuffin “Icarus”

3. LA LOM “La Tijera”

4. Melissa Carper “Your Furniture’s Too Nice”

5. SUSTO String Band “Rooster”

6. Yarn “Traveling Kind”

7. Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast “Half Asleep”

8. Free Planet Radio “Karsilama Variations”

9. Faux Paws “Three Days in Cheyenne”

10. Deeper Shade of Blue “Next To Nothing”

11. Maya de Vitry “Odds of Getting Even”

12. Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves “Dark Side”

13. Jay Sanders “Morningtide”

Disc Two

1. Bertha: Grateful Drag “Bertha”

2. Nicholas Edward Williams “Peggy-O’

3. John Doyle & Mickey McAuley “Imogene’s Waltz”

4. Anya Hinkle & John Doyle “Devil Chasing Me”

5. Sierra Green & The Giants “Come to Mama”

6. Organ Fairchild “Bobby Pins”

7. Andrew Duhon “Waco Kool-Aid”

8. Robert Vincent “Follow What You Love”

9. Caleb Caudle “The Garage”

10. Cristina Vane “Hear My Call”

11. Nefesh Mountain “Regrets In The Rearview”

12. Tim Stafford & Thomm Jutz “Banner Gals”

13. Cast Iron Bluegrass “Rockview Pen”

14. Fruition “Can You Tell Me”

15. Lettuce “Vámanos”