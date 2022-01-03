© 2022
New Tunes at Two

    Monday: Diasonics – Origin of Forms
    Martin Anderson
    ,
    We kick of our new release spotlights for 2022 with something surprisingly different: a funk/soul band out of Moscow, Russia! This five-piece band of Muscovites have an all-instrumental album of cinematic, psychedelic, Eastern European grooves we think you’ll dig. Available on January 28th.
    Tuesday: Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time
    Martin Anderson
    ,
    The Australian singer/songwriter/guitarist navigates breakup, deaths, and the myriad problems weighing on the world as a whole, from the pandemic to wildfires... but with an air of making peace with it all, and exercising patience. The color blue is in the forefront on this new one – not so much melancholy, but keeping cool, calm, & collected, despite the chaos around us.