© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday: The Wildmans – Longtime Friend

By Martin Anderson
Published July 28, 2025 at 8:12 AM EDT

We’ve been following the growth of brother/sister duo Elisha and Aila Wildman of Floyd, VA, for the past few years, including a Studio B session in 2022. Their old-time and bluegrass backgrounds remain strong as they forge ahead with other interests like indie-folk, and a love for Gram Parsons. This new album was cultivated in the midst of Aila and Elisha each finishing school at the prestigious Berklee School of Music in Boston, but recording it at Applehead Recording Studio in Woodstock, New York (by producer Nicholas Falk, partner/collaborator with Dori Freeman, who hails from nearby Galax, VA), and that experience reminded them of the Floyd area.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson