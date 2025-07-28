Monday: The Wildmans – Longtime Friend

We’ve been following the growth of brother/sister duo Elisha and Aila Wildman of Floyd, VA, for the past few years, including a Studio B session in 2022. Their old-time and bluegrass backgrounds remain strong as they forge ahead with other interests like indie-folk, and a love for Gram Parsons. This new album was cultivated in the midst of Aila and Elisha each finishing school at the prestigious Berklee School of Music in Boston, but recording it at Applehead Recording Studio in Woodstock, New York (by producer Nicholas Falk, partner/collaborator with Dori Freeman, who hails from nearby Galax, VA), and that experience reminded them of the Floyd area.