Wednesday: A.J. Croce – Heart of the Eternal

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker), “Heart of the Eternal” features a selection of songs that journey from psychedelia to Philadelphia soul to Latin-infused jazz-pop, and you can probably detect a couple of other genres, too. Recorded at the Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, California, Croce’s 11th studio album features bassist David Barard (a GRAMMY-winner who performed with Dr. John for nearly four decades), drummer Gary Mallaber (whose credits include Van Morrison’s Moondance and Tupelo Honey), and guitarist James Pennebaker (Delbert McClinton, Jimmie Dale Gilmore). The album was completed during Croce’s downtime from his ongoing “Croce Plays Croce” tour—a widely celebrated run in which he performs classic songs from his late father Jim, along with his own material and a number of specially curated covers.