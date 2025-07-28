© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday: A.J. Croce – Heart of the Eternal

By Martin Anderson
Published July 28, 2025 at 8:16 AM EDT

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker), “Heart of the Eternal” features a selection of songs that journey from psychedelia to Philadelphia soul to Latin-infused jazz-pop, and you can probably detect a couple of other genres, too. Recorded at the Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, California, Croce’s 11th studio album features bassist David Barard (a GRAMMY-winner who performed with Dr. John for nearly four decades), drummer Gary Mallaber (whose credits include Van Morrison’s Moondance and Tupelo Honey), and guitarist James Pennebaker (Delbert McClinton, Jimmie Dale Gilmore). The album was completed during Croce’s downtime from his ongoing Croce Plays Croce tour—a widely celebrated run in which he performs classic songs from his late father Jim, along with his own material and a number of specially curated covers.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson