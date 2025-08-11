Thursday 8/14: David Wilcox – The Way I Tell the Story

It’s a notable new direction for how Asheville’s David Wilcox records his albums with this one, out Friday August 15th. It was produced by Michael Selverne (Steep Canyon Rangers, Boyz II Men, Asheville Symphony, Rising Appalachia) and features performances by world renowned musicians, including Jeff Pevar (David Crosby; Ray Charles, Donald Fagan); Philippe Saisse (Al Di Meola, Nile Rodgers, Chaka Khan); Bashiri Johnson (Michael Jackson, Sting, Miles Davis, Aretha Franklin); Bill Berg (Bob Dylan, Cat Stevens, The Moody Blues); Michael Bearden (Madonna, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson), Daryl Jones (Miles Davis, Sting, The Rolling Stones); and Al Carty (Christina Aguilera, Ed Sheeran, Rob Thomas). Selverne said: “David is a truly great writer and musician, a self-described ‘folkie’ who often works and records alone. I encouraged David to step away from his comfort zone for this record and work with performers who are his musical peers and classmates. The results are these sonically rich and diverse dialogues between the musicians that present David’s compositions in a different way.” “I’m all in for using music as a way to gain clarity and emotional maturity,” Wilcox says. “I believe that doing the work of exploring your heart—really going into the dark parts where the light hasn’t reached—creates emotional fitness that gives us access to strength of character.”