Wednesday: Rachel Baiman and Viv & Riley – Kissing Other Ppl

We’re excited to see this interesting collaboration, with covers from the likes of Dr. Dog, Joan Armatrading, and Wilco. Rachel Baiman has released her own work out of Nashville, alongside session and side-person work with the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Kevin Morby, and Molly Tuttle. Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno, from North Carolina and Oregon mostly, perform as a duo and in the old-time band The Onlies. As for Kissing Other (People): “The idea for recording music together was hatched on a cross-country tour in 2022. long hours in the van listening to music revealed our shared tastes and we started daydreaming of capturing some songs together in the studio. The sessions were such fun and spur of the moment. Viv smacked some drums, Rachel slayed the electric guitar, Riley played a keyboard that literally caught on fire.”