Thursday: Duncan Wickel & David Brown – The Long Branch Sessions

These two members of the Rising Appalachia band, both of whom grew up in Asheville, recorded this album in a rustic cabin in Colorado (named Long Branch.) It’s a wonderful exploration of both both traditional Appalachian and Irish tunes and inventive originality here. Duncan played fiddle, mandocello, guitar, cello; David played guitar, banjo, upright bass. By the way, the album art is by another artist who grew up in Asheville, Hannah Seng. She helped introduce the two to each other years ago, as well as coax Duncan into playing old time fiddle.