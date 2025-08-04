© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday: Duncan Wickel & David Brown – The Long Branch Sessions

By Martin Anderson
Published August 4, 2025 at 11:32 AM EDT

These two members of the Rising Appalachia band, both of whom grew up in Asheville, recorded this album in a rustic cabin in Colorado (named Long Branch.) It’s a wonderful exploration of both both traditional Appalachian and Irish tunes and inventive originality here. Duncan played fiddle, mandocello, guitar, cello; David played guitar, banjo, upright bass. By the way, the album art is by another artist who grew up in Asheville, Hannah Seng. She helped introduce the two to each other years ago, as well as coax Duncan into playing old time fiddle.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
