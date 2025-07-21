© 2025 WNCW
Tuesday: Dispatch – Yellow Jacket

By Martin Anderson
Published July 21, 2025 at 8:58 AM EDT

“For us, this album is a way to acknowledge what our culture is facing and the effects of the abuse of power,” said Chadwick Stokes, member of this band out of Boston that blends reggae, ska, and roots rock on this new one. “…And we pay homage to the great activists of our time alongside Ani DiFranco on ‘In the Street,’ as a reminder of how crucial it is to not sit back idly. But mostly, our goal with this album is for listeners to enjoy the tunes in whatever way, hopefully at times collectively, and in community.” John Butler is another guest featured prominently here. Dispatch was known on the college/indie scene in the late 1990s and early ‘2000s, prior to its breakup in 2009; they reunited in 2011.

