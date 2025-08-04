© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday: Lukas Nelson – American Romance

By Martin Anderson
Published August 4, 2025 at 11:26 AM EDT

Produced by Grammy Award-winner Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker), American Romance cements Nelson as a singular artist, as he showcases his songwriting dexterity in a way that feels both familiar and new. Reflecting on the project, Nelson shares, “This album is the first chapter in a whole new era of my life as an artist. It’s a love story to the country that raised me. Diners and highways that carried me through the joy and pain that led to the music you hear now.” He’s embarked on an extensive tour that includes the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion (September 19-21.)

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson