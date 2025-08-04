Monday: Lukas Nelson – American Romance

Produced by Grammy Award-winner Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker), American Romance cements Nelson as a singular artist, as he showcases his songwriting dexterity in a way that feels both familiar and new. Reflecting on the project, Nelson shares, “This album is the first chapter in a whole new era of my life as an artist. It’s a love story to the country that raised me. Diners and highways that carried me through the joy and pain that led to the music you hear now.” He’s embarked on an extensive tour that includes the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion (September 19-21.)