Monday 8/11: Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day

By Martin Anderson
Published August 11, 2025 at 8:11 AM EDT

The ever prolific Charley Crockett has already released his second album of the year. Once again joined by co-producer Shooter Jennings, the new one marks the second installment in The Sagebrush Trilogy, coming just five months after Lonesome Drifter, part one of the trilogy and his Island Records debut. Hill Douglas of the country music site Whiskey Riff has this to say: “With tall tales of cowboys on horseback, solitary drifters, and traveling barroom musicians, Dollar A Day is laden with larger than life stories of characters who persevered with their backs against their wall, laughed in the face of adversity, and went all in with the cards they were dealt because they didn’t have much of a choice.” Knowing what we do about Crockett’s real life trials, he was likely drawing from personal experience for a lot of this.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
