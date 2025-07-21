Thursday: Blue Ridge Betty – Firefly

We love discovering new regional acts here, and the latest is this band out of Asheville, with this debut recorded in Weaverville. Singer/songwriter Lindsey Wall, who also plays fiddle and mandolin, has this to say about their debut: “This album captures a period of time filled with uncertainty, longing, and hope. After Hurricane Helene ravaged our community in Western NC, feelings that I never confronted before came bubbling to the surface. I coped by writing songs. I stopped caring how my musical ideas or words might be judged. So I shared these songs with my friends, who encouraged me and lent me their creative ideas, time, and musicianship.” Other members include Ross Wall, Nik Haase, Thomas Minton, Maria Mason-Freeman, Nate Ballinger, and Will Wittmeier.

