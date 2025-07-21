© 2025 WNCW
Thursday: Blue Ridge Betty – Firefly

By Martin Anderson
Published July 21, 2025 at 9:01 AM EDT

We love discovering new regional acts here, and the latest is this band out of Asheville, with this debut recorded in Weaverville. Singer/songwriter Lindsey Wall, who also plays fiddle and mandolin, has this to say about their debut: “This album captures a period of time filled with uncertainty, longing, and hope. After Hurricane Helene ravaged our community in Western NC, feelings that I never confronted before came bubbling to the surface. I coped by writing songs. I stopped caring how my musical ideas or words might be judged. So I shared these songs with my friends, who encouraged me and lent me their creative ideas, time, and musicianship.” Other members include Ross Wall, Nik Haase, Thomas Minton, Maria Mason-Freeman, Nate Ballinger, and Will Wittmeier.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
