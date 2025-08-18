© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 8/21: Texas Headhunters – Texas Headhunters

By Martin Anderson
Published August 18, 2025 at 8:15 AM EDT

Each member of this trio carries serious pedigree: Ian Moore’s psychedelic fire, Johnny Moeller’s deep-pocket sting, and Jesse Dayton’s outlaw storytelling have powered everything from The Fabulous Thunderbirds to Austin’s Antone’s legacy to Grammy-nominated collaborations and cult favorite solo records. With roots tracing back to Antone’s and the late Clifford Antone’s last wave of discoveries, the Headhunters are here to remind the world what Texas blues was, is, and still can be. This self-titled album will be officially released Friday the 22nd.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson