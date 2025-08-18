Thursday 8/21: Texas Headhunters – Texas Headhunters

Each member of this trio carries serious pedigree: Ian Moore’s psychedelic fire, Johnny Moeller’s deep-pocket sting, and Jesse Dayton’s outlaw storytelling have powered everything from The Fabulous Thunderbirds to Austin’s Antone’s legacy to Grammy-nominated collaborations and cult favorite solo records. With roots tracing back to Antone’s and the late Clifford Antone’s last wave of discoveries, the Headhunters are here to remind the world what Texas blues was, is, and still can be. This self-titled album will be officially released Friday the 22nd.