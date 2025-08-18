Wednesday 8/20: Goose – Chain Yer Dragon

Surprise! This Connecticut-based jamband – not to be confused with the New York-based indierock band Geese – just released this new album with no previous announcements, right before their debut performance of new song “Madalena” aired on The Tonight Show. It’s their second album of 2025, a rapid follow-up to April’s Everything Must Go. The e-drums, the heavy use of overdubs, and (some might say) overproduction that dominated much of that album are more absent on this one.