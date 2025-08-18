© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 8/20: Goose – Chain Yer Dragon

By Martin Anderson
Published August 18, 2025 at 8:11 AM EDT

Surprise! This Connecticut-based jamband – not to be confused with the New York-based indierock band Geese – just released this new album with no previous announcements, right before their debut performance of new song “Madalena” aired on The Tonight Show. It’s their second album of 2025, a rapid follow-up to April’s Everything Must Go. The e-drums, the heavy use of overdubs, and (some might say) overproduction that dominated much of that album are more absent on this one.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson