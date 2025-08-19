Live in Studio B Friday at 2pm: Five Eight

Rolling Stone had this to say about our Friday afternoon guests recently: “Many bands have tasted the chaos of the rock and roll lifestyle, but few have lived it as fully — or survived it — as Athens, Georgia–based punk legends Five Eight. Known for blistering live shows, brilliant songwriting, and a tumultuous history marked by addiction, mental illness, and near-total self-destruction, the band is finally beginning to receive the public recognition that had eluded them for three decades. So why, after all this time, has Five Eight come back to reclaim the greatness that always seemed destined for them? The 2024 documentary Weirdo: The Story of Five Eight seeks to answer that question. Frontman Mike Mantione, bassist Dan Horowitz, guitarist Sean Dunn, and drummer Patrick “Tigger” Ferguson recount the band’s turbulent history while preparing for a long-awaited comeback tour. Now, Five Eight returns with renewed fire and a new album that channels their hard-won scars and victories into something defiant, raw, and above all human.” A trailer for their documentary and more is on their website: https://www.fiveeight.com/ The Grey Eagle in Asheville hosts them on Friday for a screening and Q&A, followed by a performance. Asheville punk band PINKEYE -- Scott Sturdy (bass), Chad Clay (drums), and Joe Hooten (guitar) – will kick the evening off, which will also be their own album release show.