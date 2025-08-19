Live in Studio B Thursday at 1:30 pm: Paul Thorn

For three decades now, Paul Thorn has entertained us with his soulful voice, brilliant songwriting, and incredible wit, straight out of Mississippi. This after his previous career as a professional boxer! American Blues Scene writer Don Wilcock calls Thorn “an everyman (who) addresses things we all think about, but few can articulate with the kind of candor, humor, and folksy truth that immediately endear him to almost everyone lucky enough to hear his music.” He released “Life is Just a Vapor” earlier this year, and we are pleased to welcome him back to Studio B on Thursday. Paul plays in Charlotte on Friday at the Neighborhood Theatre and Galax on Saturday at the Blue Ridge Music Center.