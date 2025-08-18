Rachael & Vilray – West of Broadway

Lake Street Dive singer Rachael Price and guitarist/songwriter Vilray Bolles have their 3rd collaboration out, and this time it’s an out-of-time vision of their beloved New York City, inspired by Vilray’s recent fascination with classic musicals. Recorded at Sear Sound in New York City, West of Broadway features saxophonist Steve Wilson (Chick Corea’s Origin sextet) and drummer John Riley (Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie). Comedian and late-night TV host Stephen Colbert, a longtime fan, also appears on the album version of “Off Broadway.” “There’s so much imagery in the lyrics,” says Price. “I think a fun way to listen to the record would be to go for a walk and let the songs play out like a little movie in your mind.”

