New Releases on WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Lettuce – Cook

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 2, 2025 at 8:05 AM EST

This Colorado band has made a name for itself with its fresh blend of funk, soul, rock, jazz, and hip-hop. Perhaps you’ve caught a live set of theirs in our area the past few years, including a live set from Sierra Nevada Brewing’s amphitheatre last year that added a fun finale to our latest Crowd Around the Mic compilation. In addition to cooking up their music since forming in Boston in 1992, the band has recently launched a Berklee College of Music scholarship, two new wine lines called Red Crush and Orange Crush, and a cooking series titled Lettuce Cook. They’ve got aprons for sale, too…
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
