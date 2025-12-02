New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Lettuce – Cook
This Colorado band has made a name for itself with its fresh blend of funk, soul, rock, jazz, and hip-hop. Perhaps you’ve caught a live set of theirs in our area the past few years, including a live set from Sierra Nevada Brewing’s amphitheatre last year that added a fun finale to our latest Crowd Around the Mic compilation. In addition to cooking up their music since forming in Boston in 1992, the band has recently launched a Berklee College of Music scholarship, two new wine lines called Red Crush and Orange Crush, and a cooking series titled Lettuce Cook. They’ve got aprons for sale, too…
