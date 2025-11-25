Daniel Donato -- Horizons

Daniel Donato has carved out a unique and individualized spot for himself, one that speaks to the deep American music heritage that inspires him - and that he's pushing towards the future with inspired, intentional vigor. He calls it Cosmic Country, a moniker that's both self-descriptive and a statement of purpose. It's an organic rock band aesthetic with plenty of roadhouse twang; a showcase for Donato's instrumental virtuosity and facility for melodically infectious songcraft. His upcoming album, Horizons, is the follow-up to 2023's Reflector, which garnered critical acclaim from a wide range of press outlets.