Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.
Daniel Donato -- Horizons
Daniel Donato has carved out a unique and individualized spot for himself, one that speaks to the deep American music heritage that inspires him - and that he's pushing towards the future with inspired, intentional vigor. He calls it Cosmic Country, a moniker that's both self-descriptive and a statement of purpose. It's an organic rock band aesthetic with plenty of roadhouse twang; a showcase for Donato's instrumental virtuosity and facility for melodically infectious songcraft. His upcoming album, Horizons, is the follow-up to 2023's Reflector, which garnered critical acclaim from a wide range of press outlets.