© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our donation page is back up — with a new look! Donate now and try it out.
New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Paul Kelly – Seventy

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 11, 2025 at 3:47 PM EST

Long hailed as one of Australia’s greatest songwriters, Paul Kelly has spent over four decades capturing the beauty, humor, and heartbreak of ordinary lives. On Seventy, he leans into that role with renewed purpose, drawing on classic storytelling traditions where shared tales offer comfort, meaning, and light in the dark. The album plays like a campfire circle or family gathering, each song its own tale: a ghost story, a love song, a joke, a lament. It’s a beautiful way to celebrate turning 70!
Tags
Heavy Rotation
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson