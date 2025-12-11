New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Paul Kelly – Seventy
Long hailed as one of Australia’s greatest songwriters, Paul Kelly has spent over four decades capturing the beauty, humor, and heartbreak of ordinary lives. On Seventy, he leans into that role with renewed purpose, drawing on classic storytelling traditions where shared tales offer comfort, meaning, and light in the dark. The album plays like a campfire circle or family gathering, each song its own tale: a ghost story, a love song, a joke, a lament. It’s a beautiful way to celebrate turning 70!