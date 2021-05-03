-
WordStage: Betty Ann Polaha - The Dog Catcher
Andy Griffith's Andy and Cleopatra
Rising Americana star Esther Rose talks about her new record, new home and more, and plays two songs from her third album How Many Times live
Guest- Dave Dewitt, who serves as WUNC (North Carolina Public Radio) Feature News Editor. Dave talked about the recent WUNC series 'The Lives Lost.' . The series spotlighted eight individuals across the state who lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Guest- WFAE (Public Radio Charlotte) Government and Political Reporter Steve Harrison. Steve went over Charlotte City Council's differences on possible single family home rezoning, bills about voting rights in N.C., and a Covid-19 vaccinations update. This conversation originally aired March 17, 2021.
Southern Songs and Stories: Hard Work, History and Hope in Small Town Appalachia - Pony Bradshaw
It’s WordStage, celebrating the fascinating world of storytelling featuring the very best storytellers, ballad singers and spoken word artist.
There is a complexity to Tyler Ramsey’s music, and a corresponding simplicity. It makes for an intriguing yin and yang, with an abundance of lyrical and…
When people talk about artists like Aretha Franklin, St. Vincent, Paul Brady and Sam Cooke, they tend to talk about these artists’ best known work, their…
Southern Songs and Stories: Twenty Years In, A New Sound and A Different Kind Of Heartbreak - LuceroConversation with Ben Nichols, touching on everything from his band Lucero’s embrace of synthesizers to working with his brother on film projects, the different kind of melancholy and heartbreak that he knows now from being a family man, and a whole lot more including, of course, a good bit of Lucero’s music from their new album When You Found Me.