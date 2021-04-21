© 2021
Paul Foster

Senior Producer/News and Public Service

Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.

    The Lives Lost
    Paul Foster
    ,
    Guest- Dave Dewitt, who serves as WUNC (North Carolina Public Radio) Feature News Editor. Dave talked about the recent WUNC series 'The Lives Lost.' . The series spotlighted eight individuals across the state who lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
    Conversation with WFAE Government and Political Reporter, Steve Harrison
    Paul Foster
    ,
    Guest- WFAE (Public Radio Charlotte) Government and Political Reporter Steve Harrison. Steve went over Charlotte City Council's differences on possible single family home rezoning, bills about voting rights in N.C., and a Covid-19 vaccinations update. This conversation originally aired March 17, 2021.