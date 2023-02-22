Western North Carolina Native Dr. James Benton Of Georgetown University Recaps America's Industrial Decline

As a part of WNCW's celebration of Black History Month, Cleveland County native, Dr. James Benton, spoke with the Friday Feature about his book, Fraying Fabric - How Trade Policy and Industrial Decline Transformed America. Benton is a director at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and is now an author. He takes us through parts of his book recapping the years that changed what was once a vibrant way to make a living across the United States and particularly in Western N.C. This conversation originally aired Feb.17th .