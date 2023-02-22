© 2023 WNCW
Friday Feature of the Week

Western North Carolina Native Dr. James Benton Of Georgetown University Recaps America's Industrial Decline

By Paul Foster
Published February 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST
As a part of WNCW's celebration of Black History Month, Cleveland County native, Dr. James Benton, spoke with the Friday Feature about his book, Fraying Fabric - How Trade Policy and Industrial Decline Transformed America.  Benton is a director at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and is now an author. He takes us through parts of his book recapping the years that changed what was once a vibrant way to make a living across the United States and particularly in Western N.C. This conversation originally aired Feb.17th .

Paul Foster
Paul brings you regional news during NPR's Morning Edition from 7 to 9 weekdays, the "Friday Feature" on Fridays and "More to the Story" on Wednesdays. Curating WNCW's Art Break and public service news rounds out his commitment to the communities we serve.
