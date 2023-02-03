© 2023 WNCW
Marked Absent, From Kindergarten Through College - Males Struggle In School

By Paul Foster
Published February 3, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST
Smoky Mountain News Reporter Holly Kays went over her story, "Marked Absent, From Kindergarten Through College - Men Struggle In School". Across the state and Western North Carolina, Holly talked about evidence showing a significant gap between the academic success of males compared to that of females. The question remains, how far will educational leaders and institutions, as well as political leaders, go to adjust the problem? This interview originally aired on January 25, 2023.
Read the full story here.

