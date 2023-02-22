© 2023 WNCW
Significant Black History Names, Locations, and Communities Across Western North Carolina

By Paul Foster
Published February 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST
This Friday Feature helped celebrate Black History Month with a combination of several significant topics that took place in Western North Carolina. That included educator Lucy Herring, the African American community The Happy Land, the National Park Service, and music and civil rights icon Nina Simone. WNCW's Kevin Washington and Smoky Mountain News contribute to the program that originally aired Feb. 10th.

Paul Foster
