A New Year, A New Session Is Underway For The N.C. General Assembly

WUNC Political Reporter and Capital Bureau Chief, Jeff Tiberii, joined WNCW for a conversation about the North Carolina General Assembly coming back into session to start a new year. As House and Senate members joined back together, Jeff said issues like education, voting maps, abortion, and Medicaid expansion would be some of the biggest things they debate. Another hot-button topic is no doubt Gov. Roy Cooper's current veto power. This conversation originally aired on January 11, 2023.