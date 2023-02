Joining a national trend, the city of Durham, N.C. has been dispatching mental health teams and not police to some 911 calls. Going over this story was its writer, WUNC Reporter Jay Price, who joined WNCW on Feb. 15th. Jay said that we usually think of three kinds of first responders rushing to an emergency. They are police, emergency medical providers, and firefighters. Now on that list and growing on mental health professionals.