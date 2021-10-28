iQoncept - stock.adobe.com / 200822596

The state of North Carolina has been talking about drawing new district maps for some time. When it comes to voting, no matter your political party, shouldn't we all agree that voting be fair and balanced for all people? The latest on this topic is discussed by Politics Editor for Smoky Mountain News in Western NC, Cory Vallincourt. This More to the Story interview originally aired Sept. 29, 2021.