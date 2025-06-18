© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
More to the Story on WNCW
More To The Story

Mud In The Blood: How Wood-Firing Potters Carry The Torch In Rural Western N.C.

By Paul Foster
Published June 18, 2025 at 11:28 AM EDT
Anya Petrone Slepyan
/
The Daily Yonder
Megan Billingham stokes the kiln on an evening shift. To get the kiln to around 2400° Fahrenheit, the potters stoked the kiln around the clock for three days.

The Daily Yonder's Anya Slepyan recapped her story about how potters in Madison County, N.C., are keeping a tradition going of how they create pottery. It's also a way to help them and their neighbors heal after the impact left behind by Helene. This discussion goes over a Chinese-style Dragon Kiln, extreme fire temperatures, and a 3-day process that leads to works of clay that are turned into beautifully created vessels. This interview originally aired in early June 2025.

Read the original story here.

More To The Story
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
See stories by Paul Foster