Mud In The Blood: How Wood-Firing Potters Carry The Torch In Rural Western N.C.

The Daily Yonder's Anya Slepyan recapped her story about how potters in Madison County, N.C., are keeping a tradition going of how they create pottery. It's also a way to help them and their neighbors heal after the impact left behind by Helene. This discussion goes over a Chinese-style Dragon Kiln, extreme fire temperatures, and a 3-day process that leads to works of clay that are turned into beautifully created vessels. This interview originally aired in early June 2025.

Read the original story here.