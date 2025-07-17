© 2025 WNCW
40 Downtown Asheville Businesses Have Closed Since Helene, But New Rebirth Is Taking Place

By Paul Foster
Published July 17, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT
Keith Campbell
/
Asheville Watchdog
"Thank you for 11+ great years, Asheville!" reads a sign at the defunct Rhubarb restaurant, which closed in February.

John Boyle of Asheville Watchdog shared his Road to Recovery story when he was a guest on WNCW. John discussed businesses affected by Helene in Asheville, where owners either closed or restarted, even though the recovery took some time. John also shared some statistics regarding tourism in the region. This interview originally aired in late June 2025.
(Story Link- https://avlwatchdog.org/about-40-downtown-asheville-businesses-have-closed-since-helene-business-leaders-say-they-arent-panicking/)

