40 Downtown Asheville Businesses Have Closed Since Helene, But New Rebirth Is Taking Place

John Boyle of Asheville Watchdog shared his Road to Recovery story when he was a guest on WNCW. John discussed businesses affected by Helene in Asheville, where owners either closed or restarted, even though the recovery took some time. John also shared some statistics regarding tourism in the region. This interview originally aired in late June 2025.

(Story Link- https://avlwatchdog.org/about-40-downtown-asheville-businesses-have-closed-since-helene-business-leaders-say-they-arent-panicking/)

