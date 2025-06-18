Holding Charlotte City Council Accountable From A Secret Payment To Fraud Charges

Ely Portillo, Executive Editor of WFAE Public Radio in Charlotte, sat down with WNCW to discuss recent happenings with the Charlotte City Council. This includes a council member's fraud charges that occurred before they were in office and a payment of thousands of dollars, voted on behind closed doors, to Police Chief Johnny Jennings. Jennings was upset with a council member's comments towards his job performance and was threatening to sue the city. This interview originally aired in early June 2025.

Read the original story here.