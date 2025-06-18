© 2025 WNCW
More to the Story on WNCW
More To The Story

Holding Charlotte City Council Accountable From A Secret Payment To Fraud Charges

By Paul Foster
Published June 18, 2025 at 10:33 AM EDT
Ely Portillo, Executive Editor of WFAE Public Radio in Charlotte, sat down with WNCW to discuss recent happenings with the Charlotte City Council. This includes a council member's fraud charges that occurred before they were in office and a payment of thousands of dollars, voted on behind closed doors, to Police Chief Johnny Jennings. Jennings was upset with a council member's comments towards his job performance and was threatening to sue the city. This interview originally aired in early June 2025.
Read the original story here.

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
