Carolina Public Press Reporter, Lucas Thomae, sat down with WNCW to recap his story, "Stein Marks First 100 Days With Wins So Far With Tough Tests Coming". That's North Carolina Governor Josh Stein. Lucas shared what he called wins for Stein, but some tough tests that await him moving forward. Things like more Hurricane Helene relief and education. This interview originally aired in April.

