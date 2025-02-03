Marshes To Mountains: Savannah Helps Rebuild Western North Carolina Through Song

Cory Vaillancourt of Smoky Mountain News recently wrote a story about musicians in Savannah, Georgia, who are contributing their music to a project called Marshes To Mountains. Funds raised are going towards recovery efforts in the N.C. High Country after damages by Helene. WNCW's Paul Foster spoke with Cory, and project advisor and musician, Jim Reed. This interview aired in January 2025.

Read the story in Smoky Mountain News here.