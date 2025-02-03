© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
More to the Story on WNCW
More To The Story

Marshes To Mountains: Savannah Helps Rebuild Western North Carolina Through Song

By Paul Foster
Published February 3, 2025 at 3:17 PM EST

Cory Vaillancourt of Smoky Mountain News recently wrote a story about musicians in Savannah, Georgia, who are contributing their music to a project called Marshes To Mountains. Funds raised are going towards recovery efforts in the N.C. High Country after damages by Helene. WNCW's Paul Foster spoke with Cory, and project advisor and musician, Jim Reed. This interview aired in January 2025.
Read the story in Smoky Mountain News here.

More To The Story
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
See stories by Paul Foster