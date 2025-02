The Center for Cultural Preservation (Hendersonville) presents an important forum called "Historic Floods and Landslides - What Have We Learned?", on February 15th. The Center's Executive Director, David Weintraub, sat down with WNCW to discuss what's planned for the forum. David talks about Western North Carolina's great flood of 1916 and what occurred with Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. The interview aired in late January 2025.

