Federal Cuts To North Carolina Public Health Funding Have Hurt Local Programs

By Paul Foster
Published July 17, 2025 at 4:21 PM EDT
Local health programs across North Carolina, like those run out of the Ella B. Scarborough Center in Charlotte, are facing serious financial pressure because of federal funding cuts to programs for which Congress had already allocated money.

Staff Reporter for Carolina Public Press, Jane Sartwell, sat down with WNCW to recap her recent story about how federal budget cuts in Washington, DC, were being felt by local programs across the state. Programs like HIV testing, well-water testing, and tobacco prevention. Several State Health and Human Services employees also lost their jobs.
This interview originally aired in early July 2025.
(Story Link- https://carolinapublicpress.org/71239/cuts-federal-health-funds-nc-local-programs/)

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
