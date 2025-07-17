Federal Cuts To North Carolina Public Health Funding Have Hurt Local Programs

Staff Reporter for Carolina Public Press, Jane Sartwell, sat down with WNCW to recap her recent story about how federal budget cuts in Washington, DC, were being felt by local programs across the state. Programs like HIV testing, well-water testing, and tobacco prevention. Several State Health and Human Services employees also lost their jobs.

This interview originally aired in early July 2025.

(Story Link- https://carolinapublicpress.org/71239/cuts-federal-health-funds-nc-local-programs/)

