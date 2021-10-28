© 2021
Friday Feature of the Week

    DAVID HUNTER TURNER WITH LITTLE RIVER CREATIVE
    The Friday Feature Interview of the Week: Nobody Spotlights Fall In The Mountains Like Our State Magazine
    It's become a tradition that WNCW's Friday Feature Interview welcomes Editor in Chief, Elizabeth Hudson to talk about the October-Fall edition of Our State Magazine. Elizabeth goes over articles from this edition that showcases the Western N.C. Mountains. From Chimney Rock to Lenoir to Banner Elk, there's great views, activities, food and fun to experience for the whole family. This interview originally aired Oct. 8, 2021.