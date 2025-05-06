© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Friday Feature of the Week

Autism Out Loud Is A Heartfelt And Honest Look At The Condition

By Paul Foster
Published May 6, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT

Eastern North Carolina's Adrian Wood is one of three authors contributing to the new book, Autism Out Loud: Parenting Children on the Spectrum. She was a guest on the Friday Feature. Wood is the mother of a young teenager with Autism. They share their journey, including challenges that both the child and the parent face. The interview aired in April, which was National Autism Awareness Month.
(book link- https://www.facebook.com/p/Autism-Out-Loud-61558484091875/

Friday Feature of the Week
Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
See stories by Paul Foster