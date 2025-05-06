Autism Out Loud Is A Heartfelt And Honest Look At The Condition

Eastern North Carolina's Adrian Wood is one of three authors contributing to the new book, Autism Out Loud: Parenting Children on the Spectrum. She was a guest on the Friday Feature. Wood is the mother of a young teenager with Autism. They share their journey, including challenges that both the child and the parent face. The interview aired in April, which was National Autism Awareness Month.

(book link- https://www.facebook.com/p/Autism-Out-Loud-61558484091875/

