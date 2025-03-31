© 2025 WNCW
Friday Feature of the Week

Musician Madeline Dierauf Receives The Prestigious Rhodes Scholarship From Oxford University

By Paul Foster
Published March 31, 2025 at 11:39 AM EDT

Madeline Dierauf, a professional fiddler, can be described as a talented musician, an outstanding college student, and someone with a genuine soul. She's also a new and rare recipient of the Oxford University Rhodes Scholarship, that will enable her to continue her studies in England later this year. Madeline, a member of the all- female bluegrass band, The Wilder Flower, is also the daughter of WNCW Music Host, Roland Dierauf. This conversation originally aired in late February 2025.

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
