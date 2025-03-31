Musician Madeline Dierauf Receives The Prestigious Rhodes Scholarship From Oxford University

Madeline Dierauf, a professional fiddler, can be described as a talented musician, an outstanding college student, and someone with a genuine soul. She's also a new and rare recipient of the Oxford University Rhodes Scholarship, that will enable her to continue her studies in England later this year. Madeline, a member of the all- female bluegrass band, The Wilder Flower, is also the daughter of WNCW Music Host, Roland Dierauf. This conversation originally aired in late February 2025.