Friday Feature of the Week

Appalachian Phoenix Is A Theatre Dance Production Celebrating The Region's Resilience And Unity

By Paul Foster
Published July 17, 2025 at 4:15 PM EDT

Founder and Director, Heather Maloy of Terpsicorps Theater of Dance in Asheville, shared the exciting news about their new summer production, Appalachian Phoenix. The story, dance performances, and even the music score were inspired by every hero that made a difference following Hurricane Helene. Asheville performances are coming up July 24th through 26th at The Wortham Performing Arts Center. This interview originally aired in early July 2025.
(Story Link- https://www.terpsicorps.org/)

