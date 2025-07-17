© 2025 WNCW
Friday Feature of the Week

Guitars In The Classroom: A Teacher, A Musician's Call To The Public To Support Future Musicians

By Paul Foster
Published July 17, 2025 at 3:59 PM EDT
CHORD PROGRESSION: Asheville Middle School student Kyce'Son Baird plays an acoustic guitar that was donated to the school.

Music runs through about everything Joe Hooten does in life. This full-time Social Studies teacher at Asheville Middle School decided he wanted to provide guitar lessons to interested students as well. Known for his own music and a part of the band Tin Roof Echo, Joe shared his desire to put a used guitar in the hands of each and every young teenage student who comes his way. He says it doesn't matter if the instrument has low value, is dusty or slightly damaged, they'll be used. This interview originally aired in late June 2025.
(Story Link- https://mountainx.com/arts/music/guitar-drive-puts-music-in-the-hands-of-asheville-middle-school-students/)

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
