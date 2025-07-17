Guitars In The Classroom: A Teacher, A Musician's Call To The Public To Support Future Musicians

Music runs through about everything Joe Hooten does in life. This full-time Social Studies teacher at Asheville Middle School decided he wanted to provide guitar lessons to interested students as well. Known for his own music and a part of the band Tin Roof Echo, Joe shared his desire to put a used guitar in the hands of each and every young teenage student who comes his way. He says it doesn't matter if the instrument has low value, is dusty or slightly damaged, they'll be used. This interview originally aired in late June 2025.

(Story Link- https://mountainx.com/arts/music/guitar-drive-puts-music-in-the-hands-of-asheville-middle-school-students/)