Asheville's Food Connection Reaches A Major Milestone
Food Connection's Leader of Community Engagement, Flori Pate, was our guest on this interview to talk about the ongoing growth and milestones of the non-profit group, which receives excess food from caterers and restaurants to feed those in need. Within this interview, learn about the number of meals the group has now served over the years, ownership of a new food truck, and growth in Henderson County. This interview originally aired Feb. 3rd.