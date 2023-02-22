© 2023 WNCW
Asheville's Food Connection Reaches A Major Milestone

By Paul Foster
Published February 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST
Food Connection's Leader of Community Engagement, Flori Pate, was our guest on this interview to talk about the ongoing growth and milestones of the non-profit group, which receives excess food from caterers and restaurants to feed those in need. Within this interview, learn about the number of meals the group has now served over the years, ownership of a new food truck, and growth in Henderson County. This interview originally aired Feb. 3rd.

