Friday Feature.jpg
Friday Feature of the Week

It's Not Just A Place To Share Stories - It's A Storytelling Institute

By Paul Foster
Published February 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST
Stone Soup Storytelling Institute
https://www.facebook.com/StoneSoupStorytelling/

Small Woodruff, S.C., located in Spartanburg County, is home to the Stone Soup Storytelling Institute. Guests to the Friday Feature sharing the good news for storytelling lovers and performers were group President Karyn Page Davies and Storyteller and Board Member Cora Newcomb. From pop-up and virtual events to a yearly festival and the arts, Stone Soup is well-equipped for a storytelling good time. This conversation originally aired on January 27, 2023.

Paul Foster
Paul brings you regional news during NPR's Morning Edition from 7 to 9 weekdays, the "Friday Feature" on Fridays and "More to the Story" on Wednesdays. Curating WNCW's Art Break and public service news rounds out his commitment to the communities we serve.
