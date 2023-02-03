It's Not Just A Place To Share Stories - It's A Storytelling Institute

Small Woodruff, S.C., located in Spartanburg County, is home to the Stone Soup Storytelling Institute. Guests to the Friday Feature sharing the good news for storytelling lovers and performers were group President Karyn Page Davies and Storyteller and Board Member Cora Newcomb. From pop-up and virtual events to a yearly festival and the arts, Stone Soup is well-equipped for a storytelling good time. This conversation originally aired on January 27, 2023.