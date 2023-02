About The Tannery takes you to Wilkes County, N.C. in the year 1900, when the deceased body of the young daughter of the local tannery owner is discovered on the north bank of the Yadkin River. Who took her life and why? Retired North Carolina Attorney-turned-author, Michael Almond, visited with the Friday Feature to talk about his heralded book. This interview originally aired on January 13, 2023.