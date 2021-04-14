-
As voted on by our listeners and programmers, below is the list of WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2020!Click here to see staff picks!1. Jason Isbell & the 400…
-
Joe Kendrick:1. Andrew Bird - My Finest Work Yet2. Tyler Ramsey - For The Morning3. Joseph Huber - Moondog4. Hiss Golden Messenger - Terms Of Surrender5.…
-
Martin Anderson caught up with one of WNCW's favorite bands -- their album "Free Yourself Up" ranked #17 in our Top 100 of 2018 -- in Charlotte recently.…
-
Our airwaves were filled with some great tunes in 2018. Out of the more than 39,000 different songs we played last year, here's our Spotify playlist of…
-
Joe Kendrick:Calexico -- The Thread That Keeps UsCourtney Marie Andrews - May Your Kindness RemainTellico - Woven WatersRiver Whyless - Kindness, A…
-
Top 100 - 2018Click here to see staff results.John Prine - The Tree of Forgiveness Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit - Live From the Ryman Steep Canyon Rangers…
-
The music has been released, the votes have been collected...now it's time to count'em on down! Join us as we unveil this year's Top 100 albums, as…
-
This week during Peak of the Week, Kiever will feature tracks from our number one album from our Top 100 2017 list - Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit The…
-
Top 100 - 2017Click here to see staff results.Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit - The Nashville SoundAmanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters - Amanda Anne Platt &…
-
Martin Anderson:1. Offa Rex – The Queen of Hearts2. Kacy & Clayton -- The Siren's Song3. Doc & Merle Watson -- Never the Same Way Once: Bear's Sonic…