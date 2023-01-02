© 2023 WNCW
WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2022

WNCW
Published January 2, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST
As voted on by our listeners and programmers, below is the list of WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2022!


Click here to see our staff's top picks!

WNCW Top 100 Albums of 2022

1 Charley Crockett -- The Man From Waco

2 Tedeschi Trucks Band -- I Am the Moon

3 Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- Crooked Tree

4 Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters -- The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

5 Acoustic Syndicate -- All In Time

6 Tyler Childers -- Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?

7 Bonnie Raitt -- Just Like That

8 Buddy Guy - The Blues Don't Lie

9 Marcus King -- Young Blood

10 Sam Bush -- Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

11 Melissa Carper -- Ramblin' Soul

12 Wilco -- Cruel Country

13 Fireside Collective -- Across the Divide

14 Drive-By Truckers -- Welcome 2 Club XIII

15 Willie Nelson -- A Beautiful Time

16 Town Mountain -- Lines in the Levee

17 Andrew Bird -- Inside Problem

18 S.G. Goodman -- Teeth Marks

19 Del McCoury Band -- Almost Proud

20 Ian Noe -- River Fools & Mountain Saints

21 Amanda Shires -- Take It Like a Man

22 Jim Lauderdale -- Game Changer

23 Mavis Staples & Levon Helm -- Carry Me Home

24 Charley Crockett -- Lil' G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley

25 Valerie June -- Under Cover

26 California Honeydrops -- Soft Spot

27 Various Artists: Soundtrack -- Summer of Soul

28 49 Winchester -- Fortune Favors the Bold

29 Dr. John -- Things Happen That Way

30 Lyle Lovett -- 12th of June

31 Greensky Bluegrass -- Stress Dreams

32 Infamous Stringdusters -- Toward the Fray

33 Yonder Mountain String Band -- Get Yourself Outside

34 Calexico -- El Mirador

35 Trampled By Turtles -- Alpenglow

36 River Whyless -- Monoflora

37 Andy Thorn -- Songs of the Sunrise Fox

38 Drunken Prayer -- The Name of the Ghost is Home

39 Keb' Mo' -- Good To Be…

40 Little Feat -- Waiting For Columbus: Super Deluxe Edition

41 Dan Tyminski -- One More Time Before You Go: A Tribute to Tony Rice

42 Heavy Heavy -- Life and Life Only

43 Bonny Light Horseman -- Rolling Golden Holy

44 Old Crow Medicine Show -- Paint This Town

45 Ray Wylie Hubbard -- Co-Starring Too

46 Ghost Funk Orchestra -- A New Kind of Love

47 Willi Carlisle -- Peculiar, Missouri

48 American Aquarium -- Chicamacomico

49 Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder -- Get On Board: The Songs of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee

50 New Mastersounds -- The Deplar Effect

51 Steve Earle & the Dukes -- Jerry Jeff

52 Plains -- I Walked With You a Ways

53 Chatham Rabbits -- If You See Me Riding By

54 Caamp -- Lavender Days

55 I Draw Slow -- I Draw Slow

56 John Fullbright -- The Liar

57 Ben Harper -- Bloodline Maintenance

58 Angel Olsen -- Big Time

59 Mary Gauthier -- Dark Enough to See the Stars

60 Amy Ray -- If It All Goes South

61 Peter Rowan -- Calling You From My Mountain

62 Cristina Vane -- Make Myself Me Again

63 Nikki Lane -- Denim & Diamonds

64 Brennen Leigh with Asleep at the Wheel -- Obsessed With the West

65 Bruce Hornsby -- Flicted

66 Sarah Shook & the Disarmers -- Nightroamer

67 Railroad Earth -- All For the Song

68 Tennessee Bluegrass Band -- The Future of the Past

69 Chieftains -- The Foxhunt: Live in San Francisco 1973 & 1976

70 Dropkick Murphys -- This Machine Still Kills Fascists

71 Kevin Morby -- This is a Photograph

72 Spoon -- Lucifer on the Sofa

73 Nitty Gritty Dirt Band -- Dirt Does Dylan

74 Punch Brothers -- Hell On Church Street

75 Band of Horses -- Things Are Great

76 Various Artists: Something Borrowed, Something New: Tribute to John Anderson

77 Seth Avett -- Sings Greg Brown

78 Ashley Heath -- Something to Believe

79 Unspoken Tradition -- Imaginary Lines

80 Courtney Barnett -- Things Take Time, Take Time

81 Madison Cunningham -- Revealer

82 Charlie Musselwhite -- Mississippi Son

83 Lonesome River Band -- Heyday

84 Shemekia Copeland -- Done Come Too Far

85 Lumineers -- Brightside

86 Maya de Vitry -- Violet Light

87 Arlo McKinley -- This Mess We're In

88 King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard -- Changes

89 Neil Young & Crazy Horse -- Barn

90 Sadies -- Colder Streams

91 Early James -- Strange Time to Be Alive

92 Rakish -- Counting Down the Hours

93 Elvis Costello & the Imposters -- The Boy Named If

94 Youngers -- Nashville Again

95 Anais Mitchell -- Anais Mitchell

96 Jake Xerxes Fussell -- Good and Green Again

97 Jack Johnson -- Meet the Moonlight

98 Waybacks & Friends -- Halfway to Heaven: Hillside Album Hour 2021

99 Local Honeys -- Local Honeys

100 Cowboy Junkies -- Songs of the Recollection

