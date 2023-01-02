WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2022

Click here to see our staff's top picks!

WNCW Top 100 Albums of 2022

1 Charley Crockett -- The Man From Waco

2 Tedeschi Trucks Band -- I Am the Moon

3 Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- Crooked Tree

4 Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters -- The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea

5 Acoustic Syndicate -- All In Time

6 Tyler Childers -- Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?

7 Bonnie Raitt -- Just Like That

8 Buddy Guy - The Blues Don't Lie

9 Marcus King -- Young Blood

10 Sam Bush -- Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

11 Melissa Carper -- Ramblin' Soul

12 Wilco -- Cruel Country

13 Fireside Collective -- Across the Divide

14 Drive-By Truckers -- Welcome 2 Club XIII

15 Willie Nelson -- A Beautiful Time

16 Town Mountain -- Lines in the Levee

17 Andrew Bird -- Inside Problem

18 S.G. Goodman -- Teeth Marks

19 Del McCoury Band -- Almost Proud

20 Ian Noe -- River Fools & Mountain Saints

21 Amanda Shires -- Take It Like a Man

22 Jim Lauderdale -- Game Changer

23 Mavis Staples & Levon Helm -- Carry Me Home

24 Charley Crockett -- Lil' G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley

25 Valerie June -- Under Cover

26 California Honeydrops -- Soft Spot

27 Various Artists: Soundtrack -- Summer of Soul

28 49 Winchester -- Fortune Favors the Bold

29 Dr. John -- Things Happen That Way

30 Lyle Lovett -- 12th of June

31 Greensky Bluegrass -- Stress Dreams

32 Infamous Stringdusters -- Toward the Fray

33 Yonder Mountain String Band -- Get Yourself Outside

34 Calexico -- El Mirador

35 Trampled By Turtles -- Alpenglow

36 River Whyless -- Monoflora

37 Andy Thorn -- Songs of the Sunrise Fox

38 Drunken Prayer -- The Name of the Ghost is Home

39 Keb' Mo' -- Good To Be…

40 Little Feat -- Waiting For Columbus: Super Deluxe Edition

41 Dan Tyminski -- One More Time Before You Go: A Tribute to Tony Rice

42 Heavy Heavy -- Life and Life Only

43 Bonny Light Horseman -- Rolling Golden Holy

44 Old Crow Medicine Show -- Paint This Town

45 Ray Wylie Hubbard -- Co-Starring Too

46 Ghost Funk Orchestra -- A New Kind of Love

47 Willi Carlisle -- Peculiar, Missouri

48 American Aquarium -- Chicamacomico

49 Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder -- Get On Board: The Songs of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee

50 New Mastersounds -- The Deplar Effect

51 Steve Earle & the Dukes -- Jerry Jeff

52 Plains -- I Walked With You a Ways

53 Chatham Rabbits -- If You See Me Riding By

54 Caamp -- Lavender Days

55 I Draw Slow -- I Draw Slow

56 John Fullbright -- The Liar

57 Ben Harper -- Bloodline Maintenance

58 Angel Olsen -- Big Time

59 Mary Gauthier -- Dark Enough to See the Stars

60 Amy Ray -- If It All Goes South

61 Peter Rowan -- Calling You From My Mountain

62 Cristina Vane -- Make Myself Me Again

63 Nikki Lane -- Denim & Diamonds

64 Brennen Leigh with Asleep at the Wheel -- Obsessed With the West

65 Bruce Hornsby -- Flicted

66 Sarah Shook & the Disarmers -- Nightroamer

67 Railroad Earth -- All For the Song

68 Tennessee Bluegrass Band -- The Future of the Past

69 Chieftains -- The Foxhunt: Live in San Francisco 1973 & 1976

70 Dropkick Murphys -- This Machine Still Kills Fascists

71 Kevin Morby -- This is a Photograph

72 Spoon -- Lucifer on the Sofa

73 Nitty Gritty Dirt Band -- Dirt Does Dylan

74 Punch Brothers -- Hell On Church Street

75 Band of Horses -- Things Are Great

76 Various Artists: Something Borrowed, Something New: Tribute to John Anderson

77 Seth Avett -- Sings Greg Brown

78 Ashley Heath -- Something to Believe

79 Unspoken Tradition -- Imaginary Lines

80 Courtney Barnett -- Things Take Time, Take Time

81 Madison Cunningham -- Revealer

82 Charlie Musselwhite -- Mississippi Son

83 Lonesome River Band -- Heyday

84 Shemekia Copeland -- Done Come Too Far

85 Lumineers -- Brightside

86 Maya de Vitry -- Violet Light

87 Arlo McKinley -- This Mess We're In

88 King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard -- Changes

89 Neil Young & Crazy Horse -- Barn

90 Sadies -- Colder Streams

91 Early James -- Strange Time to Be Alive

92 Rakish -- Counting Down the Hours

93 Elvis Costello & the Imposters -- The Boy Named If

94 Youngers -- Nashville Again

95 Anais Mitchell -- Anais Mitchell

96 Jake Xerxes Fussell -- Good and Green Again

97 Jack Johnson -- Meet the Moonlight

98 Waybacks & Friends -- Halfway to Heaven: Hillside Album Hour 2021

99 Local Honeys -- Local Honeys

100 Cowboy Junkies -- Songs of the Recollection

