WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2022
As voted on by our listeners and programmers, below is the list of WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2022!
1 Charley Crockett -- The Man From Waco
2 Tedeschi Trucks Band -- I Am the Moon
3 Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- Crooked Tree
4 Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters -- The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
5 Acoustic Syndicate -- All In Time
6 Tyler Childers -- Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?
7 Bonnie Raitt -- Just Like That
8 Buddy Guy - The Blues Don't Lie
9 Marcus King -- Young Blood
10 Sam Bush -- Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
11 Melissa Carper -- Ramblin' Soul
12 Wilco -- Cruel Country
13 Fireside Collective -- Across the Divide
14 Drive-By Truckers -- Welcome 2 Club XIII
15 Willie Nelson -- A Beautiful Time
16 Town Mountain -- Lines in the Levee
17 Andrew Bird -- Inside Problem
18 S.G. Goodman -- Teeth Marks
19 Del McCoury Band -- Almost Proud
20 Ian Noe -- River Fools & Mountain Saints
21 Amanda Shires -- Take It Like a Man
22 Jim Lauderdale -- Game Changer
23 Mavis Staples & Levon Helm -- Carry Me Home
24 Charley Crockett -- Lil' G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley
25 Valerie June -- Under Cover
26 California Honeydrops -- Soft Spot
27 Various Artists: Soundtrack -- Summer of Soul
28 49 Winchester -- Fortune Favors the Bold
29 Dr. John -- Things Happen That Way
30 Lyle Lovett -- 12th of June
31 Greensky Bluegrass -- Stress Dreams
32 Infamous Stringdusters -- Toward the Fray
33 Yonder Mountain String Band -- Get Yourself Outside
34 Calexico -- El Mirador
35 Trampled By Turtles -- Alpenglow
36 River Whyless -- Monoflora
37 Andy Thorn -- Songs of the Sunrise Fox
38 Drunken Prayer -- The Name of the Ghost is Home
39 Keb' Mo' -- Good To Be…
40 Little Feat -- Waiting For Columbus: Super Deluxe Edition
41 Dan Tyminski -- One More Time Before You Go: A Tribute to Tony Rice
42 Heavy Heavy -- Life and Life Only
43 Bonny Light Horseman -- Rolling Golden Holy
44 Old Crow Medicine Show -- Paint This Town
45 Ray Wylie Hubbard -- Co-Starring Too
46 Ghost Funk Orchestra -- A New Kind of Love
47 Willi Carlisle -- Peculiar, Missouri
48 American Aquarium -- Chicamacomico
49 Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder -- Get On Board: The Songs of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee
50 New Mastersounds -- The Deplar Effect
51 Steve Earle & the Dukes -- Jerry Jeff
52 Plains -- I Walked With You a Ways
53 Chatham Rabbits -- If You See Me Riding By
54 Caamp -- Lavender Days
55 I Draw Slow -- I Draw Slow
56 John Fullbright -- The Liar
57 Ben Harper -- Bloodline Maintenance
58 Angel Olsen -- Big Time
59 Mary Gauthier -- Dark Enough to See the Stars
60 Amy Ray -- If It All Goes South
61 Peter Rowan -- Calling You From My Mountain
62 Cristina Vane -- Make Myself Me Again
63 Nikki Lane -- Denim & Diamonds
64 Brennen Leigh with Asleep at the Wheel -- Obsessed With the West
65 Bruce Hornsby -- Flicted
66 Sarah Shook & the Disarmers -- Nightroamer
67 Railroad Earth -- All For the Song
68 Tennessee Bluegrass Band -- The Future of the Past
69 Chieftains -- The Foxhunt: Live in San Francisco 1973 & 1976
70 Dropkick Murphys -- This Machine Still Kills Fascists
71 Kevin Morby -- This is a Photograph
72 Spoon -- Lucifer on the Sofa
73 Nitty Gritty Dirt Band -- Dirt Does Dylan
74 Punch Brothers -- Hell On Church Street
75 Band of Horses -- Things Are Great
76 Various Artists: Something Borrowed, Something New: Tribute to John Anderson
77 Seth Avett -- Sings Greg Brown
78 Ashley Heath -- Something to Believe
79 Unspoken Tradition -- Imaginary Lines
80 Courtney Barnett -- Things Take Time, Take Time
81 Madison Cunningham -- Revealer
82 Charlie Musselwhite -- Mississippi Son
83 Lonesome River Band -- Heyday
84 Shemekia Copeland -- Done Come Too Far
85 Lumineers -- Brightside
86 Maya de Vitry -- Violet Light
87 Arlo McKinley -- This Mess We're In
88 King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard -- Changes
89 Neil Young & Crazy Horse -- Barn
90 Sadies -- Colder Streams
91 Early James -- Strange Time to Be Alive
92 Rakish -- Counting Down the Hours
93 Elvis Costello & the Imposters -- The Boy Named If
94 Youngers -- Nashville Again
95 Anais Mitchell -- Anais Mitchell
96 Jake Xerxes Fussell -- Good and Green Again
97 Jack Johnson -- Meet the Moonlight
98 Waybacks & Friends -- Halfway to Heaven: Hillside Album Hour 2021
99 Local Honeys -- Local Honeys
100 Cowboy Junkies -- Songs of the Recollection