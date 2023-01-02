WNCW's Top 10 Staff Picks of 2022

Click here for the complete Top 100 list as voted by our listeners and programming staff.

Joe Kendrick: Program Director and Weekday Host:

1. Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco

2. S.G. Goodman – Teeth Marks

3. Willi Carlisle – Peculiar, Missouri

4. Maya De Vitry – Violet Light

5. River Whyless – Monoflora

6. New Mastersounds – The Deplar Effect

7. Adrian Quesada – Boleros Psicodélicos

8. Calexico – El Mirador

9. Dungen -- En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog

10. Various Artists – Summer Of Soul (soundtrack)

Martin Anderson: Music Director and Weekday Host:

1. Buddy Guy - The Blues Don't Lie

2. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- Crooked Tree

3. Charley Crockett -- The Man From Waco

4. Heavy Heavy -- Life and Life Only

5. The Chieftains – The Foxhunt: Bear’s Sonic Journals, San Francisco 1973 & 1976

6. Cristina Vane -- Make Myself Me Again

7. Plains -- I Walked With You a Ways

8. Pharis & Jason Romero -- Tell 'Em You Were Gold

9. Anais Mitchell -- Anais Mitchell

10. Rakish -- Counting Down the Hours

Joe Greene: Weekday and Goin’ Across the Mountain Host:

1. Andrew Bird -- Inside Problem

2. Melissa Carper -- Ramblin Soul

3. Tennessee Bluegrass Band -- The Future Of The Past

4. Brennen Leigh with Asleep At The Wheel -- Obsessed With The West

5. Charlie Gabriel -- 89

6. Eli Paperboy Reed -- Down Every Road

7. Mason Via -- New Horizons

8. Youngers -- Nashville Again

9. Colin Hay -- Now And The Evermore

10. Jim Lauderdale -- Game Changer

Roland Dierauf: Weekday and Jazz & Beyond Host:

Charlie Crockett -- The Man From Waco Various Artists -- Summer Of Soul Melissa Carper -- Ramblin' Soul Drive By Truckers -- Welcome To Club XIII Ghost Funk Orchestra -- A New Kind Of Love Local Honeys -- Local Honeys Ian Noe -- River Fools & Mountain Saints S.G. Goodman -- Teeth Marks Henry Kaiser & Rome Yamilov -- The Lenoir Investigation Miles Davis -- The Bootleg Series, Vol. 7 -- That's What Happened 1982-1985

Rob Daves: ARC Overnight Host:



Panda Bear and Sonic Boom -- Reset Oneida -- Success Black Country, New Road -- Ants from Up There black midi -- Hellfire Janel Leppin -- Ensemble Volcanic Ash Yard Act -- The Overload Wednesday -- Mowing the Leaves Instead of Piling Them Up Ophelias -- Bare Bodkin Angel Olsen -- Big Time Stockhausen + the Amplified Riot -- Era of the Inauthentic ep

Trent Henley: Dead Air and Dubatomic Particles Host:

1. GA-20 -- Crackdown

2. Tedeschi Trucks Band -- I Am the Moon

3. Surfrajettes - Roller Fink

4. Monophonics -- Sage Motel

5. Volebeats -- Lonesome Galaxy

6. Sadies - Colder Streams

7. Lettuce - Unify

8. John Doe -- Fables in a Foreign Land

9. Marcus King -- Young Blood

10. St. Paul & the Broken Bones -- The Alien Coast

Julian Booker: Thursday Night and Culture Caravan Host:

1. Weyes Blood -- And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow

2. Makaya McCraven -- In These Times

3. Warpain --Radiate Like This

4. River Whyless -- Monoflora

5. Khruangbin / Vieux Farka Toure -- Ali

6. Kevin Morby -- This is a Photograph

7. Beth Orton -- Weather Alive

8. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard -- Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava

9. Jake Xerxes Fussell -- Good and Green Again

10. Oumou Sangare -- Timbuktu

Kevin Washington: 20/21 Host:

1. Miko Marks & The Resurrectors – Feel Like Going Home

2. The California Honeydrops – Soft Spot

3. Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco

4. Willi Carlisle – Peculiar, Missouri

5. Summer of Soul – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

6. The Brother Brothers – Cover to Cover

7. Mavis Staples & Levon Helm – Carry Me Home

8. Plains – I Walked With You a Ways

9. Courtney Marie Andrews – Loose Future

10. Fireside Collective – Across the Divide

Scotty Robertson: Rhythm Theorem Host:



Little Feat -- Waiting for Columbus Deluxe The New Master Sounds -- Deplar Effect California Honeydrops -- Soft Spot Goose -- Dripfield Tuba Skinny -- Magnolia Stroll Lettuce -- Unify Dr. John -- Things Happen that Wa Hot Mustard -- Mother Sauce Vieux Farka Toure and Khruangbin -- Ali River Whyless -- Monoflora

Justin Devito: Dubatomic Particles Host:

1. Protoje -- Third Times The Charm

2. Undefined -- Defined Riddim

3. Frightnrs -- Always

4. Doctor Bionic -- Shapeshifters

5. Hollie Cook -- Happy Hour

6. Horace Andy -- Midnight Rocker

7. Zion I Kings -- Future Oceans Echo

8. Lettuce -- Unify

9. Marxist Love Disco Ensemble -- MLDE

10. Troy Kingi -- Year Of The Ratbags & Their Musty Theme Songs

Armando Bellmas: Substitute Weekday Host:

1. The Jazz Butcher – The Highest in the Land

2. Σtella – Up and Away

3. Julius Rodriguez – Let Sound Tell All

4. Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am The Moon: I. Crescent

5. Trampled by Turtles – Alpenglow

6. Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

7. Courtney Marie Andrews – Loose Future

8. Bruno Berle – No Reino Dos Afetos

9. Ondara – Spanish Villager No. 3

10. The Dream Syndicate – Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions

Brenda Craig: Marketing Director

1. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree

2. John Fullbright – The Liar

3. Early James – Strange Time To Be Alive

4. Grey DeLisle – Borrowed

5. Andrew Bird – Inside Problem

6. Cristina Vane – Make Myself Me Again

7. Mary Gauthier – Dark Enough to See the Stars

8. Damn Tall Buildings – Sleeping Dogs

9. Melissa Carper – Ramblin’ Soul

10. Plains – I Walked With You A Ways

