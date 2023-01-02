WNCW's Top 10 Staff Picks of 2022
Joe Kendrick: Program Director and Weekday Host:
1. Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco
2. S.G. Goodman – Teeth Marks
3. Willi Carlisle – Peculiar, Missouri
4. Maya De Vitry – Violet Light
5. River Whyless – Monoflora
6. New Mastersounds – The Deplar Effect
7. Adrian Quesada – Boleros Psicodélicos
8. Calexico – El Mirador
9. Dungen -- En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog
10. Various Artists – Summer Of Soul (soundtrack)
Martin Anderson: Music Director and Weekday Host:
1. Buddy Guy - The Blues Don't Lie
2. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- Crooked Tree
3. Charley Crockett -- The Man From Waco
4. Heavy Heavy -- Life and Life Only
5. The Chieftains – The Foxhunt: Bear’s Sonic Journals, San Francisco 1973 & 1976
6. Cristina Vane -- Make Myself Me Again
7. Plains -- I Walked With You a Ways
8. Pharis & Jason Romero -- Tell 'Em You Were Gold
9. Anais Mitchell -- Anais Mitchell
10. Rakish -- Counting Down the Hours
Joe Greene: Weekday and Goin’ Across the Mountain Host:
1. Andrew Bird -- Inside Problem
2. Melissa Carper -- Ramblin Soul
3. Tennessee Bluegrass Band -- The Future Of The Past
4. Brennen Leigh with Asleep At The Wheel -- Obsessed With The West
5. Charlie Gabriel -- 89
6. Eli Paperboy Reed -- Down Every Road
7. Mason Via -- New Horizons
8. Youngers -- Nashville Again
9. Colin Hay -- Now And The Evermore
10. Jim Lauderdale -- Game Changer
Roland Dierauf: Weekday and Jazz & Beyond Host:
- Charlie Crockett -- The Man From Waco
- Various Artists -- Summer Of Soul
- Melissa Carper -- Ramblin' Soul
- Drive By Truckers -- Welcome To Club XIII
- Ghost Funk Orchestra -- A New Kind Of Love
- Local Honeys -- Local Honeys
- Ian Noe -- River Fools & Mountain Saints
- S.G. Goodman -- Teeth Marks
- Henry Kaiser & Rome Yamilov -- The Lenoir Investigation
- Miles Davis -- The Bootleg Series, Vol. 7 -- That's What Happened 1982-1985
Rob Daves: ARC Overnight Host:
- Panda Bear and Sonic Boom -- Reset
- Oneida -- Success
- Black Country, New Road -- Ants from Up There
- black midi -- Hellfire
- Janel Leppin -- Ensemble Volcanic Ash
- Yard Act -- The Overload
- Wednesday -- Mowing the Leaves Instead of Piling Them Up
- Ophelias -- Bare Bodkin
- Angel Olsen -- Big Time
- Stockhausen + the Amplified Riot -- Era of the Inauthentic ep
Trent Henley: Dead Air and Dubatomic Particles Host:
1. GA-20 -- Crackdown
2. Tedeschi Trucks Band -- I Am the Moon
3. Surfrajettes - Roller Fink
4. Monophonics -- Sage Motel
5. Volebeats -- Lonesome Galaxy
6. Sadies - Colder Streams
7. Lettuce - Unify
8. John Doe -- Fables in a Foreign Land
9. Marcus King -- Young Blood
10. St. Paul & the Broken Bones -- The Alien Coast
Julian Booker: Thursday Night and Culture Caravan Host:
1. Weyes Blood -- And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
2. Makaya McCraven -- In These Times
3. Warpain --Radiate Like This
4. River Whyless -- Monoflora
5. Khruangbin / Vieux Farka Toure -- Ali
6. Kevin Morby -- This is a Photograph
7. Beth Orton -- Weather Alive
8. King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard -- Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava
9. Jake Xerxes Fussell -- Good and Green Again
10. Oumou Sangare -- Timbuktu
Kevin Washington: 20/21 Host:
1. Miko Marks & The Resurrectors – Feel Like Going Home
2. The California Honeydrops – Soft Spot
3. Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco
4. Willi Carlisle – Peculiar, Missouri
5. Summer of Soul – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
6. The Brother Brothers – Cover to Cover
7. Mavis Staples & Levon Helm – Carry Me Home
8. Plains – I Walked With You a Ways
9. Courtney Marie Andrews – Loose Future
10. Fireside Collective – Across the Divide
Scotty Robertson: Rhythm Theorem Host:
- Little Feat -- Waiting for Columbus Deluxe
- The New Master Sounds -- Deplar Effect
- California Honeydrops -- Soft Spot
- Goose -- Dripfield
- Tuba Skinny -- Magnolia Stroll
- Lettuce -- Unify
- Dr. John -- Things Happen that Wa
- Hot Mustard -- Mother Sauce
- Vieux Farka Toure and Khruangbin -- Ali
- River Whyless -- Monoflora
Justin Devito: Dubatomic Particles Host:
1. Protoje -- Third Times The Charm
2. Undefined -- Defined Riddim
3. Frightnrs -- Always
4. Doctor Bionic -- Shapeshifters
5. Hollie Cook -- Happy Hour
6. Horace Andy -- Midnight Rocker
7. Zion I Kings -- Future Oceans Echo
8. Lettuce -- Unify
9. Marxist Love Disco Ensemble -- MLDE
10. Troy Kingi -- Year Of The Ratbags & Their Musty Theme Songs
Armando Bellmas: Substitute Weekday Host:
1. The Jazz Butcher – The Highest in the Land
2. Σtella – Up and Away
3. Julius Rodriguez – Let Sound Tell All
4. Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am The Moon: I. Crescent
5. Trampled by Turtles – Alpenglow
6. Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
7. Courtney Marie Andrews – Loose Future
8. Bruno Berle – No Reino Dos Afetos
9. Ondara – Spanish Villager No. 3
10. The Dream Syndicate – Ultraviolet Battle Hymns and True Confessions
Brenda Craig: Marketing Director
1. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree
2. John Fullbright – The Liar
3. Early James – Strange Time To Be Alive
4. Grey DeLisle – Borrowed
5. Andrew Bird – Inside Problem
6. Cristina Vane – Make Myself Me Again
7. Mary Gauthier – Dark Enough to See the Stars
8. Damn Tall Buildings – Sleeping Dogs
9. Melissa Carper – Ramblin’ Soul
10. Plains – I Walked With You A Ways