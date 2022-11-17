Voting for the Top 100 New Releases of 2022 is now open!

© 2022 WNCW
Published November 17, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST
Top 100 Vote now 2022.png

It's that time again! Time to vote for your 10 favorite WNCW releases of 2022, and help us create the Top 100 for our year-end countdown, airing on December 30th and 31st. Below you will find the complete list of new releases that have aired on WNCW this year.

The deadline to cast your vote is noon on Friday, December 16th. You will also be entered to win a cool WNCW Swag Pack!

Contestants must be 18 or older to enter. One entry per person. Entries must include a complete Top Ten list, with no duplicate entries. No purchase or pledge is required to participate. See complete contest rules here.

Here is the link to the ballot.

Downloadable List of 2022 Releases

Complete List of New Releases in 2022 on WNCW

49 Winchester -- Fortune Favors the Bold
Aaron Raitiere -- Single Wide Dreamer
Abby Bryant & the Echoes -- Not Your Little Girl
Acoustic Syndicate -- All In Time
Adrian Quesada -- Boleros Psicodelicos
Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge -- Jazz is Dead, 11
Alice Phoebe Lou -- Child's Play
Allison DeGroot & Tatiana Hargreaves -- Hurricane Clarice
Alt -- Day is Come
Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters -- The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
Amanda Cook -- Changes
Amanda Shires -- Take It Like a Man
American Aquarium -- Chicamacomico
Amos Lee -- Dreamland
Amy Ray -- If It All Goes South
Anais Mitchell -- Anais Mitchell
Andrew Bird -- Inside Problem
Andrew Duhon -- Emerald Blue
Andy Leftwich -- The American Fiddler
Andy Thorn -- Songs of the Sunrise Fox
Angel Olsen -- Big Time
Angela Easterling -- Witness
Anna Ash -- Sleeper
Aoife O'Donovan -- Age of Apathy
Arlo McKinley -- This Mess We're In
Ashley Heath -- Something to Believe
Bailey Bigger -- Coyote Red
Band of Heathens -- Remote Transmissions, Vol. 1
Band of Horses -- Things Are Great
Barrett Davis -- The Ballad of Aesop Finn
Barry Waldrep & Friends -- Celebrate Tony Rice
Basia Bulat -- The Garden
Ben Balmer -- Honky-Tonk Macbeth
Ben Harper -- Bloodline Maintenance
Big Thief -- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Bill Frisell -- Four 
Blue Dogs -- Big Dreamers
Blushin' Roulettes -- Live at Farmstead
Bonnie Raitt -- Just Like That
Bonny Light Horseman -- Rolling Golden Holy
Brennen Leigh with Asleep at the Wheel -- Obsessed With the West
Brent Cobb -- And Now Let's Turn to Page…
Brittany Haas -- Impromptu Sessions
Brother Brothers -- Cover to Cover
Bruce Hornsby -- Flicted
Buddy Guy - The Blues Don't Lie
Caamp -- Lavender Days
Cactus Blossoms -- If Not For You: Bob Dylan Songs Vol. 1 
Cactus Blossoms -- One Day
Caleb Caudle -- Forsythia
Calexico -- El Mirador
California Honeydrops -- Soft Spot
Cameron Graves -- Live From the Seven Spheres
Carson McHone -- Still Life
Catherine Russell -- Send For Me
Cecile McLorin Salvant -- Ghost Song
Charley Crockett -- Lil' G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley
Charley Crockett -- The Man From Waco
Charlie Gabriel -- Eighty Nine
Charlie Musselwhite -- Mississippi Son
Charlie Sutton -- Trout Takes
Chatham Rabbits -- If You See Me Riding By
Chieftains -- The Foxhunt: Live in San Francisco 1973 & 1976
Chris Castino & Chicken Wire Empire -- Fresh Pickles
Chris Chandler & Paul Benoit -- Don't Go Back to Sleep
Chuck Brodsky -- Gravity, Wings and Heavy Things
Claudettes -- The Claudettes Go Out!
Club D'Elf -- You Never Know
Cody Jinks -- Mercy
Coffis Brothers -- Turn My Radio Up
Colin Hay -- Now and the Evermore
Color Green -- Color Green
Courtney Barnett -- Things Take Time, Take Time
Courtney Marie Andrews -- Loose Future
Cowboy Junkies -- Songs of the Recollection
Cristina Vane -- Make Myself Me Again
Damn Quails -- Clouding Up Your City
Damn Tall Buildings -- Sleeping Dogs
Damon Albarn -- The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows 
Dan Tyminski -- One More Time Before You Go: A Tribute to Tony Rice
Dave Desmelik -- Cues of My Existence
David Beck -- Bloom & Fade
David Hillyard & the Rocksteady 7 -- Plague Doctor
David LaMotte -- Still
Dawes -- Misadventures of Doomscroller
Dead Horses -- Brady Street
Dedicated Men of Zion -- The Devil Don't Like It
Del McCoury Band -- Almost Proud
Delbert McClinton -- Outdated Emotion
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio -- Cold as Weiss
Derek Hoke -- Electric Mountain
Deslondes -- Ways & Means
Diasonics -- Origin of Form 
Dirty Grass Soul -- Soul'd Out Live
Doc Aquatic -- Past Protocol
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver -- Roundtable
Dr. John -- Things Happen That Way
Drew & Ellie Holcomb -- Coming Home
Drive-By Truckers -- Welcome 2 Club XIII
Dropkick Murphys -- This Machine Still Kills Fascists
Drunken Prayer -- The Name of the Ghost is Home
Early James -- Strange Time to Be Alive
Eddie 9V -- Little Black Flies
Eleanor Underhill -- Got It Covered
Eli Paperboy Reed -- Down Every Road
Eliza Gilkyson -- Songs From the River Wind
Elvis Costello & the Imposters -- The Boy Named If
Eric Brace & Last Train Home -- Everything Will Be
Eric Krasno -- Always
Erika Lewis -- A Walk Around the Sun
Erin Rae -- Lighten Up
Euforquestra -- While We Still Got Time
Ezra Furman -- All Of Us Flames
Fantastic Cat -- The Very Best of Fantastic Cat
Father John Misty -- Chloe & the Next 20th Century
Fireside Collective -- Across the Divide
Foreign Landers -- Travelers Rest
Forest Sun -- Follow the Love
Franz Ferdinand -- Hits to the Head
Fruition -- Live, Volume 1
G. Love -- Philadelphia Mississippi
GA-20 -- Crackdown
Gabriel Wiseman -- Off the Cuff
Ghost Funk Orchestra -- A New Kind of Love
Gilbert O'Sullivan -- Driven
Greensky Bluegrass -- Stress Dreams
Grey DeLisle -- Borrowed
Hackensaw Boys -- Hackensaw Boys
Hawktail -- Place of Growth
Heavy Heavy -- Life and Life Only
Henri Herbert -- Boogie Till I Die
Henry Kaiser & Rome Yamilov -- The Lenoir Investigation
Hollie Cook -- Happy Hour
Honey Harper -- Honey Harper & the Infinite Sky
Hurray For the Riff Raff -- Life on Earth
I Draw Slow -- I Draw Slow
Ian Noe -- River Fools & Mountain Saints
Infamous Stringdusters -- Toward the Fray
Jack Broadbent -- Ride
Jack Johnson -- Meet the Moonlight
Jacktown Ramblers -- Live in Asheville
Jake Blount -- The New Faith
Jake La Botz -- Hair On Fire
Jake Xerxes Fussell -- Good and Green Again
Jamestown Revival -- Young Man
Jamie Drake -- New Girl
Janiva Magness -- Hard to Kill
Jason Boland & the Stragglers -- The Light Saw Me
Jason Collett -- Head Full of Wonder
JD McPherson -- The Covers EP
Jeff Coffin -- Between Dreaming and Joy
Jennifer Hartswick -- Something in the Water
Jeremy Ivey -- Invisible Pictures
Jesse Roper -- Horizons
Jim Hurst -- From the Ground Up
Jim Lauderdale -- Game Changer
Joan Shelley -- The Spur
Joe Marcinek Band -- 5
Joe Pug -- A Nation of Heat, Revisited
John Craigie -- Mermaid Salt
John Doe -- Fables in a Foreign Land
John Doyle and Mick McAuley - John Doyle and Mick McAuley
John Fullbright -- The Liar
John Mayall -- The Sun is Shining Down
Jonah Tolchin -- Lava Lamp
Jordan Scheffer -- Until We Try
Josh Rouse -- Going Places
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, Brian Blade -- Long Game
Joshua Rilko -- Lost Soul
Judith Owen -- Come On & Get It
Julia Logan -- Everly Foreverly
Julia Sanders -- Morning Star
Julian Lage -- View With a Room
Junior Sisk -- Lost & Alone
Katilin Butts -- What Else Can She Do
Katy Guillen & the Drive -- Another One Gained
Keb' Mo' -- Good To Be…
Keller Williams -- Grit
Kelsey Waldon -- No Regular Dog
Kendra Morris -- Nine Lives
Kenny Roby -- Kenny Roby
Kernal -- Listen to the Blood
Kevin Morby -- This is a Photograph
Kim Ware & the Good Graces -- Ready
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard -- Changes
Kiwi Jr. -- Chopper
Kristy Cox -- Shades of Blue
Kurt Vile -- Watch My Moves
Larry McCray -- Blues Without You
Laura Veirs -- Found Light
Lera Lynn -- Something More Than Love
Lettuce -- Unify
Lisa LeBlanc -- Chiac Disco
Little Feat -- Waiting For Columbus: Super Deluxe Edition
Local Honeys -- Local Honeys
Lonesome River Band -- Heyday
Lord Nelson -- Transmission
Loudon Wainwright III -- Lifetime Achievement
Lumineers -- Brightside
Lyle Lovett -- 12th of June
Madison Cunningham -- Revealer
Maita -- I Just Want to Be Wild For You
Mapache -- Roscoe's Dream
Marcus King -- Young Blood
Marlon Williams -- My Boy
Martin Courtney -- Magic Sign
Mary Gauthier -- Dark Enough to See the Stars
Mason Via -- New Horizons
Mattiel -- Georgia Gothic
Mavis Staples & Levon Helm -- Carry Me Home
Maya de Vitry -- Violet Light
Melissa Carper -- Ramblin' Soul
Michael Flynn -- Endlings
Michelle Malone -- 1977
Michelle Rivers -- Chasing Somewhere
Miko Marks & the Resurrectors -- Feel Like Going Home
Miles Davis -- The Bootleg Series, Vol. 7: That's What Happened 1982-1985
Mitski -- Laurel Hell
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- Crooked Tree
Monophonics -- Sage Motel
Mountain Goats -- Bleed Out
Mr. Sun -- Extrovert
Neil Young & Crazy Horse -- Barn
New Mastersounds -- The Deplar Effect
Nick Chandler & Delivered -- Silver Bird
Nicki Bluhm -- Avondale Drive
Nikki Lane -- Denim & Diamonds
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band -- Dirt Does Dylan
Old Crow Medicine Show -- Paint This Town
Olllam -- Elllegy
P.M. Warson -- True Story
Paul Cauthen -- Country Coming Down
Paula Boggs Band -- Janus
Peter Rowan -- Calling You From My Mountain
Pharis & Jason Romero -- Tell 'Em You Were Gold
Pitted -- So Pitted
Plains -- I Walked With You a Ways
PM Warson -- Dig Deep Repeat
Po' Ramblin' Boys -- Never Slow Down
Polyhedren -- Psychic
Punch Brothers -- Hell On Church Street
Ragland -- Guardian
Railroad Earth -- All For the Song
Rakish -- Counting Down the Hours
Ray Wylie Hubbard -- Co-Starring Too
Reed Foehl -- Wild Wild Love
Reedy River String Band -- Reedy River String Band
Resonant Rogues -- Straight To Tape at Bigtone Records
Rhett Miller -- The Misfit
Rich Nelson Band -- Lucky Bounce
River Whyless -- Monoflora
Robyn Hitchcock -- Shufflemania!
Roland Roberts -- So It Goes
Rolling Blackouts C.F. -- Endless Rooms
Ronnie Foster -- Reboot
Rose and the Bro's -- It's Music
Rubblebucket -- Earth Worship
Russ Wilson & the Wrong Crowd -- Blues, Riffs, & Standards
Ruthie Foster -- Healing Time
S.G. Goodman -- Teeth Marks
Sad Daddy -- Way Up in the Hills
Sadies -- Colder Streams
Sam Burchfield -- Scoundrel
Sam Bush -- Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
Sarah Borges -- Together Alone
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers -- Nightroamer
Sasha Dobson -- Girl Talk
Seratones -- Love & Algorhythms
Seth Avett -- Sings Greg Brown
Seth Walker -- I Hope I Know
Shady Recruits -- Incognito
She & Him -- Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson
Shemekia Copeland -- Done Come Too Far
Shovels & Rope -- Manticore
Sophie & the Broken Things -- Delusions of Grandeur
Spoon -- Lucifer on the Sofa
St. Paul & the Broken Bones -- The Alien Coast
Stella -- Up and Away
Stella Donnelly -- Flood
Stephen Clair -- To the Trees
Steve Earle & the Dukes -- Jerry Jeff
Steve Forbert -- Moving Through America
Steven Moore -- Just a Little Talk With Myself
Sugaray Rayford -- In Too Deep
Sure Fire Soul Ensemble -- Step Down
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder -- Get On Board: The Songs of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee
Tall Poppy String Band -- Tall Poppy String Band
Tami Neilson -- Kingmaker
Taylor Rae -- Mad Twenties
Teada -- Coisceim Coiligh: As the Days Brighten
Tedeschi Trucks Band -- I Am the Moon
Tennessee Bluegrass Band -- The Future of the Past
The Dip -- Sticking With It
The Wooks -- Flyin' High
Thee Sacred Souls -- Thee Sacred Souls
Tinsley Ellis -- Devil May Care
Tony Furtado -- Decembering
Toro Y Moi -- Mahal
Town Mountain -- Lines in the Levee
Trail Blazers -- Space and Time
Trampled By Turtles -- Alpenglow
Tray Wellington -- Black Banjo
Tuba Skinny -- Magnolia Stroll
Turkuaz -- Paradiso, and Apollyon 
Tyler Childers -- Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? 
Umphrey's McGee -- Asking For a Friend
Unspoken Tradition -- Imaginary Lines
Utah Green -- Currentsea
Valerie June -- Under Cover
Valerie Smith -- Renaissance
Various Artists -- Celebrating Nina: A Reggae Tribute to Nina Simone
Various Artists with Mista Savona -- Havana Meets Kingston Part 2
Various Artists: Something Borrowed, Something New: Tribute to John Anderson
Various Artists: Soundtrack -- Minions: The Rise of Gru
Various Artists: Soundtrack -- Summer of Soul
Vince Herman -- Enjoy the Ride
Volebeats -- Lonesome Galaxy
Watkins Family Hour -- Volume II
Waybacks & Friends -- Halfway to Heaven: Hillside Album Hour 2021
We Banjo 3 -- Open the Road
Wesli -- Tradisyon
Whitmore Sisters -- Ghost Stories
Wilco -- Cruel Country
Wildfire -- Quiet Country Town
Willi Carlisle -- Peculiar, Missouri
Willie Nelson -- A Beautiful Time
Willie Stratton -- Drugstore Dreamin'
Winston Brothers -- Drift
Yonder Mountain String Band -- Get Yourself Outside
Youngers -- Nashville Again
