Voting for the Top 100 New Releases of 2022 is now open!
It's that time again! Time to vote for your 10 favorite WNCW releases of 2022, and help us create the Top 100 for our year-end countdown, airing on December 30th and 31st. Below you will find the complete list of new releases that have aired on WNCW this year.
The deadline to cast your vote is noon on Friday, December 16th. You will also be entered to win a cool WNCW Swag Pack!
Contestants must be 18 or older to enter. One entry per person. Entries must include a complete Top Ten list, with no duplicate entries. No purchase or pledge is required to participate. See complete contest rules here.
Here is the link to the ballot.
Complete List of New Releases in 2022 on WNCW
|49 Winchester -- Fortune Favors the Bold
|Aaron Raitiere -- Single Wide Dreamer
|Abby Bryant & the Echoes -- Not Your Little Girl
|Acoustic Syndicate -- All In Time
|Adrian Quesada -- Boleros Psicodelicos
|Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Adrian Younge -- Jazz is Dead, 11
|Alice Phoebe Lou -- Child's Play
|Allison DeGroot & Tatiana Hargreaves -- Hurricane Clarice
|Alt -- Day is Come
|Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters -- The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea
|Amanda Cook -- Changes
|Amanda Shires -- Take It Like a Man
|American Aquarium -- Chicamacomico
|Amos Lee -- Dreamland
|Amy Ray -- If It All Goes South
|Anais Mitchell -- Anais Mitchell
|Andrew Bird -- Inside Problem
|Andrew Duhon -- Emerald Blue
|Andy Leftwich -- The American Fiddler
|Andy Thorn -- Songs of the Sunrise Fox
|Angel Olsen -- Big Time
|Angela Easterling -- Witness
|Anna Ash -- Sleeper
|Aoife O'Donovan -- Age of Apathy
|Arlo McKinley -- This Mess We're In
|Ashley Heath -- Something to Believe
|Bailey Bigger -- Coyote Red
|Band of Heathens -- Remote Transmissions, Vol. 1
|Band of Horses -- Things Are Great
|Barrett Davis -- The Ballad of Aesop Finn
|Barry Waldrep & Friends -- Celebrate Tony Rice
|Basia Bulat -- The Garden
|Ben Balmer -- Honky-Tonk Macbeth
|Ben Harper -- Bloodline Maintenance
|Big Thief -- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
|Bill Frisell -- Four
|Blue Dogs -- Big Dreamers
|Blushin' Roulettes -- Live at Farmstead
|Bonnie Raitt -- Just Like That
|Bonny Light Horseman -- Rolling Golden Holy
|Brennen Leigh with Asleep at the Wheel -- Obsessed With the West
|Brent Cobb -- And Now Let's Turn to Page…
|Brittany Haas -- Impromptu Sessions
|Brother Brothers -- Cover to Cover
|Bruce Hornsby -- Flicted
|Buddy Guy - The Blues Don't Lie
|Caamp -- Lavender Days
|Cactus Blossoms -- If Not For You: Bob Dylan Songs Vol. 1
|Cactus Blossoms -- One Day
|Caleb Caudle -- Forsythia
|Calexico -- El Mirador
|California Honeydrops -- Soft Spot
|Cameron Graves -- Live From the Seven Spheres
|Carson McHone -- Still Life
|Catherine Russell -- Send For Me
|Cecile McLorin Salvant -- Ghost Song
|Charley Crockett -- Lil' G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley
|Charley Crockett -- The Man From Waco
|Charlie Gabriel -- Eighty Nine
|Charlie Musselwhite -- Mississippi Son
|Charlie Sutton -- Trout Takes
|Chatham Rabbits -- If You See Me Riding By
|Chieftains -- The Foxhunt: Live in San Francisco 1973 & 1976
|Chris Castino & Chicken Wire Empire -- Fresh Pickles
|Chris Chandler & Paul Benoit -- Don't Go Back to Sleep
|Chuck Brodsky -- Gravity, Wings and Heavy Things
|Claudettes -- The Claudettes Go Out!
|Club D'Elf -- You Never Know
|Cody Jinks -- Mercy
|Coffis Brothers -- Turn My Radio Up
|Colin Hay -- Now and the Evermore
|Color Green -- Color Green
|Courtney Barnett -- Things Take Time, Take Time
|Courtney Marie Andrews -- Loose Future
|Cowboy Junkies -- Songs of the Recollection
|Cristina Vane -- Make Myself Me Again
|Damn Quails -- Clouding Up Your City
|Damn Tall Buildings -- Sleeping Dogs
|Damon Albarn -- The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
|Dan Tyminski -- One More Time Before You Go: A Tribute to Tony Rice
|Dave Desmelik -- Cues of My Existence
|David Beck -- Bloom & Fade
|David Hillyard & the Rocksteady 7 -- Plague Doctor
|David LaMotte -- Still
|Dawes -- Misadventures of Doomscroller
|Dead Horses -- Brady Street
|Dedicated Men of Zion -- The Devil Don't Like It
|Del McCoury Band -- Almost Proud
|Delbert McClinton -- Outdated Emotion
|Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio -- Cold as Weiss
|Derek Hoke -- Electric Mountain
|Deslondes -- Ways & Means
|Diasonics -- Origin of Form
|Dirty Grass Soul -- Soul'd Out Live
|Doc Aquatic -- Past Protocol
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver -- Roundtable
|Dr. John -- Things Happen That Way
|Drew & Ellie Holcomb -- Coming Home
|Drive-By Truckers -- Welcome 2 Club XIII
|Dropkick Murphys -- This Machine Still Kills Fascists
|Drunken Prayer -- The Name of the Ghost is Home
|Early James -- Strange Time to Be Alive
|Eddie 9V -- Little Black Flies
|Eleanor Underhill -- Got It Covered
|Eli Paperboy Reed -- Down Every Road
|Eliza Gilkyson -- Songs From the River Wind
|Elvis Costello & the Imposters -- The Boy Named If
|Eric Brace & Last Train Home -- Everything Will Be
|Eric Krasno -- Always
|Erika Lewis -- A Walk Around the Sun
|Erin Rae -- Lighten Up
|Euforquestra -- While We Still Got Time
|Ezra Furman -- All Of Us Flames
|Fantastic Cat -- The Very Best of Fantastic Cat
|Father John Misty -- Chloe & the Next 20th Century
|Fireside Collective -- Across the Divide
|Foreign Landers -- Travelers Rest
|Forest Sun -- Follow the Love
|Franz Ferdinand -- Hits to the Head
|Fruition -- Live, Volume 1
|G. Love -- Philadelphia Mississippi
|GA-20 -- Crackdown
|Gabriel Wiseman -- Off the Cuff
|Ghost Funk Orchestra -- A New Kind of Love
|Gilbert O'Sullivan -- Driven
|Greensky Bluegrass -- Stress Dreams
|Grey DeLisle -- Borrowed
|Hackensaw Boys -- Hackensaw Boys
|Hawktail -- Place of Growth
|Heavy Heavy -- Life and Life Only
|Henri Herbert -- Boogie Till I Die
|Henry Kaiser & Rome Yamilov -- The Lenoir Investigation
|Hollie Cook -- Happy Hour
|Honey Harper -- Honey Harper & the Infinite Sky
|Hurray For the Riff Raff -- Life on Earth
|I Draw Slow -- I Draw Slow
|Ian Noe -- River Fools & Mountain Saints
|Infamous Stringdusters -- Toward the Fray
|Jack Broadbent -- Ride
|Jack Johnson -- Meet the Moonlight
|Jacktown Ramblers -- Live in Asheville
|Jake Blount -- The New Faith
|Jake La Botz -- Hair On Fire
|Jake Xerxes Fussell -- Good and Green Again
|Jamestown Revival -- Young Man
|Jamie Drake -- New Girl
|Janiva Magness -- Hard to Kill
|Jason Boland & the Stragglers -- The Light Saw Me
|Jason Collett -- Head Full of Wonder
|JD McPherson -- The Covers EP
|Jeff Coffin -- Between Dreaming and Joy
|Jennifer Hartswick -- Something in the Water
|Jeremy Ivey -- Invisible Pictures
|Jesse Roper -- Horizons
|Jim Hurst -- From the Ground Up
|Jim Lauderdale -- Game Changer
|Joan Shelley -- The Spur
|Joe Marcinek Band -- 5
|Joe Pug -- A Nation of Heat, Revisited
|John Craigie -- Mermaid Salt
|John Doe -- Fables in a Foreign Land
|John Doyle and Mick McAuley - John Doyle and Mick McAuley
|John Fullbright -- The Liar
|John Mayall -- The Sun is Shining Down
|Jonah Tolchin -- Lava Lamp
|Jordan Scheffer -- Until We Try
|Josh Rouse -- Going Places
|Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, Brian Blade -- Long Game
|Joshua Rilko -- Lost Soul
|Judith Owen -- Come On & Get It
|Julia Logan -- Everly Foreverly
|Julia Sanders -- Morning Star
|Julian Lage -- View With a Room
|Junior Sisk -- Lost & Alone
|Katilin Butts -- What Else Can She Do
|Katy Guillen & the Drive -- Another One Gained
|Keb' Mo' -- Good To Be…
|Keller Williams -- Grit
|Kelsey Waldon -- No Regular Dog
|Kendra Morris -- Nine Lives
|Kenny Roby -- Kenny Roby
|Kernal -- Listen to the Blood
|Kevin Morby -- This is a Photograph
|Kim Ware & the Good Graces -- Ready
|King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard -- Changes
|Kiwi Jr. -- Chopper
|Kristy Cox -- Shades of Blue
|Kurt Vile -- Watch My Moves
|Larry McCray -- Blues Without You
|Laura Veirs -- Found Light
|Lera Lynn -- Something More Than Love
|Lettuce -- Unify
|Lisa LeBlanc -- Chiac Disco
|Little Feat -- Waiting For Columbus: Super Deluxe Edition
|Local Honeys -- Local Honeys
|Lonesome River Band -- Heyday
|Lord Nelson -- Transmission
|Loudon Wainwright III -- Lifetime Achievement
|Lumineers -- Brightside
|Lyle Lovett -- 12th of June
|Madison Cunningham -- Revealer
|Maita -- I Just Want to Be Wild For You
|Mapache -- Roscoe's Dream
|Marcus King -- Young Blood
|Marlon Williams -- My Boy
|Martin Courtney -- Magic Sign
|Mary Gauthier -- Dark Enough to See the Stars
|Mason Via -- New Horizons
|Mattiel -- Georgia Gothic
|Mavis Staples & Levon Helm -- Carry Me Home
|Maya de Vitry -- Violet Light
|Melissa Carper -- Ramblin' Soul
|Michael Flynn -- Endlings
|Michelle Malone -- 1977
|Michelle Rivers -- Chasing Somewhere
|Miko Marks & the Resurrectors -- Feel Like Going Home
|Miles Davis -- The Bootleg Series, Vol. 7: That's What Happened 1982-1985
|Mitski -- Laurel Hell
|Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- Crooked Tree
|Monophonics -- Sage Motel
|Mountain Goats -- Bleed Out
|Mr. Sun -- Extrovert
|Neil Young & Crazy Horse -- Barn
|New Mastersounds -- The Deplar Effect
|Nick Chandler & Delivered -- Silver Bird
|Nicki Bluhm -- Avondale Drive
|Nikki Lane -- Denim & Diamonds
|Nitty Gritty Dirt Band -- Dirt Does Dylan
|Old Crow Medicine Show -- Paint This Town
|Olllam -- Elllegy
|P.M. Warson -- True Story
|Paul Cauthen -- Country Coming Down
|Paula Boggs Band -- Janus
|Peter Rowan -- Calling You From My Mountain
|Pharis & Jason Romero -- Tell 'Em You Were Gold
|Pitted -- So Pitted
|Plains -- I Walked With You a Ways
|PM Warson -- Dig Deep Repeat
|Po' Ramblin' Boys -- Never Slow Down
|Polyhedren -- Psychic
|Punch Brothers -- Hell On Church Street
|Ragland -- Guardian
|Railroad Earth -- All For the Song
|Rakish -- Counting Down the Hours
|Ray Wylie Hubbard -- Co-Starring Too
|Reed Foehl -- Wild Wild Love
|Reedy River String Band -- Reedy River String Band
|Resonant Rogues -- Straight To Tape at Bigtone Records
|Rhett Miller -- The Misfit
|Rich Nelson Band -- Lucky Bounce
|River Whyless -- Monoflora
|Robyn Hitchcock -- Shufflemania!
|Roland Roberts -- So It Goes
|Rolling Blackouts C.F. -- Endless Rooms
|Ronnie Foster -- Reboot
|Rose and the Bro's -- It's Music
|Rubblebucket -- Earth Worship
|Russ Wilson & the Wrong Crowd -- Blues, Riffs, & Standards
|Ruthie Foster -- Healing Time
|S.G. Goodman -- Teeth Marks
|Sad Daddy -- Way Up in the Hills
|Sadies -- Colder Streams
|Sam Burchfield -- Scoundrel
|Sam Bush -- Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
|Sarah Borges -- Together Alone
|Sarah Shook & the Disarmers -- Nightroamer
|Sasha Dobson -- Girl Talk
|Seratones -- Love & Algorhythms
|Seth Avett -- Sings Greg Brown
|Seth Walker -- I Hope I Know
|Shady Recruits -- Incognito
|She & Him -- Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson
|Shemekia Copeland -- Done Come Too Far
|Shovels & Rope -- Manticore
|Sophie & the Broken Things -- Delusions of Grandeur
|Spoon -- Lucifer on the Sofa
|St. Paul & the Broken Bones -- The Alien Coast
|Stella -- Up and Away
|Stella Donnelly -- Flood
|Stephen Clair -- To the Trees
|Steve Earle & the Dukes -- Jerry Jeff
|Steve Forbert -- Moving Through America
|Steven Moore -- Just a Little Talk With Myself
|Sugaray Rayford -- In Too Deep
|Sure Fire Soul Ensemble -- Step Down
|Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder -- Get On Board: The Songs of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee
|Tall Poppy String Band -- Tall Poppy String Band
|Tami Neilson -- Kingmaker
|Taylor Rae -- Mad Twenties
|Teada -- Coisceim Coiligh: As the Days Brighten
|Tedeschi Trucks Band -- I Am the Moon
|Tennessee Bluegrass Band -- The Future of the Past
|The Dip -- Sticking With It
|The Wooks -- Flyin' High
|Thee Sacred Souls -- Thee Sacred Souls
|Tinsley Ellis -- Devil May Care
|Tony Furtado -- Decembering
|Toro Y Moi -- Mahal
|Town Mountain -- Lines in the Levee
|Trail Blazers -- Space and Time
|Trampled By Turtles -- Alpenglow
|Tray Wellington -- Black Banjo
|Tuba Skinny -- Magnolia Stroll
|Turkuaz -- Paradiso, and Apollyon
|Tyler Childers -- Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?
|Umphrey's McGee -- Asking For a Friend
|Unspoken Tradition -- Imaginary Lines
|Utah Green -- Currentsea
|Valerie June -- Under Cover
|Valerie Smith -- Renaissance
|Various Artists -- Celebrating Nina: A Reggae Tribute to Nina Simone
|Various Artists with Mista Savona -- Havana Meets Kingston Part 2
|Various Artists: Something Borrowed, Something New: Tribute to John Anderson
|Various Artists: Soundtrack -- Minions: The Rise of Gru
|Various Artists: Soundtrack -- Summer of Soul
|Vince Herman -- Enjoy the Ride
|Volebeats -- Lonesome Galaxy
|Watkins Family Hour -- Volume II
|Waybacks & Friends -- Halfway to Heaven: Hillside Album Hour 2021
|We Banjo 3 -- Open the Road
|Wesli -- Tradisyon
|Whitmore Sisters -- Ghost Stories
|Wilco -- Cruel Country
|Wildfire -- Quiet Country Town
|Willi Carlisle -- Peculiar, Missouri
|Willie Nelson -- A Beautiful Time
|Willie Stratton -- Drugstore Dreamin'
|Winston Brothers -- Drift
|Yonder Mountain String Band -- Get Yourself Outside
|Youngers -- Nashville Again