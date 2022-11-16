Top 100 2022

-
In this episode, Sarah Shook talks about everything from the evolution of sound in their new album Nightroamer, their road to sobriety, how Southern culture is reflected in their music, how things we might think that negatively affect just the LGBTQ+ community also extend to everyone else, and more.
-
Adam Booth's storytelling blends traditional folklore, music, and an awareness of contemporary Appalachia. His original cinematic style, both humorous and touching, is influenced by generations of diverse storytellers from West Virginia. As a nationally touring artist, his professional telling appearances include premiere storytelling events across the United States, including the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival, the National Storytelling Festival.Aired 3/20/22
-
Four-time Grammy Award winner David Holt is a musician, storyteller, historian, television host and entertainer, dedicated to performing and preserving traditional American music and stories. Holt plays ten acoustic instruments and has released numerous award-winning recordings of traditional mountain music and southern folktales. His PBS series, David Holt’s State of Music, is very popular, showcasing rising starts and masters of traditional and contemporary music."One Wish" is an old folk tale from Ireland. What would you do with one wish? From “Hairyman Meets Tailybone” www.davidholt.com Aired 3/13
-
Tammy and Thomm talk about everything from the making of Surely Will Be Singing to the unique nature of the music of the South to how they were inspired as young children to take the musical path they have pursued all their lives, as well as perform songs from their new album.
-
Bobby McMillon passed away on November 28, 2021. His passing leaves a great void in the traditional music and Appalachian cultural landscape. Throughout the course of his life, Bobby took this awareness he gained from his grandfather’s passing and turned it into a legacy of collecting, performing, and friendships.
-
A native of West Virginia, Donna Marie Todd trained in classical vocal performance at the renowned Peabody Conservatory of Music with Metropolitan opera soprano Marilyn Cotlow and now writes and performs a unique combination of original story woven with artful song.
-
Peter Holsapple talks with us about the dB’s new retrospective, how his musical upbringing in the hyper local scene in Winston Salem North Carolina served him well as an adult, his lifelong musical friendships, the seemingly unlikely influence of Mott the Hoople and much more. We feature music from I Thought You Wanted To Know as well, a collection that sounds as fresh and innovative now as it did when it was first put on tape.
-
Photographer Daniel Coston spent many years on the road with North Carolina's The Avett Brothers. In the process, he accumulated a number of unique and heartfelt memories in pictures, on and off stage. Now many of those moments are on display with the exhibit "A Symphony For The Road: An Avett Brothers Retrospective" at The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby. This interview first aired Feb. 4, 2022.
-
USA Today Network Reporter for newspapers across North Carolina, Fred Clasen Kelly took part in this interview conducted on Feb. 2, 2022. Fred's descriptions of what has been documented to have occurred at expected safe and healthy treatment locations for youth or young adults across the state may surprise you.
-
Sheila Kay Adams is a seventh-generation ballad singer, musician, and storyteller. She was born and raised in Madison County, North Carolina, in a little place named Sodom. It's an area well-known for it’s a cappella ballad singing, a tradition that dates back to the early Scots/Irish and English settlers of the mid-17th century. Also known as Henry Lee, Young Hunting is an 18th century murder ballad likely of Scottish origin. Aired 2/6/22