It's time to vote for your Top Ten New Releases of 2024!

WNCW
Published November 22, 2024 at 1:15 PM EST

It's that time again! It's time to vote for your 10 favorite WNCW releases of 2024 and help us create the Top 100 for our year-end countdown. Below you will find the complete list of new releases aired on WNCW this year.

The deadline to cast your vote is noon on Monday, December 16th.

Your vote will enter you in a drawing for a WNCW swag pack!

Contestants must be 18 or older to enter. One entry per person. Entries must include a complete Top Ten list, with no duplicate entries. No purchase or pledge is required to participate. See the complete contest rules here.

Link to the ballot here.

2024 Overall Releases.pdf

List of New Releases on WNCW for 2024

Adeem the Artist -- Anniversary
Aerialists -- I Lost My Heart on Friday
AJ Lee & Blue Summit -- City of Glass
Alejandro Escovedo -- Echo Dancing
Alex Jordan -- Queen Kerosene
Alice Bradley -- Whistle on the Breeze
Alisa Amador -- Multitudes
Altan -- Donegal
Amelia White -- Love I Swore
American Aquarium -- The Fear of Standing Still
American Patchwork Quartet -- American Patchwork Quartet
Amos Lee -- Transmissions
Amy Helm -- Silver City
Amythyst Kiah -- Still + Bright
Ana Egge -- Sharing in the Spirit
Andrew Bird & Madison Cunningham -- Cunningham Bird
Andrew Bird Trio -- Sunday Morning Put-On
Ani DiFranco -- Unprecedented Shit
Anna Moss -- Amnesty
Anya Hinkle -- Oceania
Appalucians -- Skygazer
Armchair Boogie -- Hard Times & Deadlines
As For the Future -- As For the Future
Avett Brothers -- Avett Brothers
Bad Plus -- Complex Emotions
Balsam Range -- Kinetic Tone
Beachwood Sparks -- Across the River of Stars
Bela Fleck -- Rhapsody in Blue
Billy Strings -- Highway Prayers
Billy Strings -- Live, Volume 1
Black Crowes -- Happiness Bastards
Blitzen Trapper -- 100's of 1000's, Millions of Billions 
Blue Highway -- Lonesome State of Mind
Bonnie Montgomery -- River
Bonny Light Horseman -- Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free
Boom Yeh -- Near-Earth Objects
Boy Golden -- For Eden
Brigitte Calls Me Baby -- The Future is Our Way Out
Brittany Howard -- What Now
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes -- I Built a World
Cactus Blossoms -- Every Time I Think of You
Caitlin Krisko & the Broadcast -- Blueprints
Caleb Caudle -- Sweet Critters
Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms -- Gold In Your Pocket
Camera Obscura -- Look to the East, Look to the West 
Cast Iron -- Flicker of Love
Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian -- From China to Appalachia
Cedric Burnside -- Hill Country Love
Chance Hayden -- Baritone Gold
Charley Crockett -- $10 Cowboy
Charlie in the Question Mark -- You Were There
Charlie Parr -- Little Sun
Charm City Junction -- Salt Box
Chatham County Line -- Hiyo
Chicano Batman -- Live Today
Chick Corea & Bela Fleck -- Remembrance
Chris Cain -- Good Intentions Gone Bad
Chris Kasper -- Sunlight in an Empty Room 
Chris Smither -- All About the Bones
Christian McBride & Edgar Meyer -- But Who's Gonna Play the Melody?
Christian Parker -- Changes is Now: A Tribute to the Byrds 
Christos DC -- Kung Fu Action Theatre
Cillian Vallely & David Doocey -- The Yew & The Orchard
Cody Gentry -- Blue Ridge Gold
Cody Hale -- Where Does the Time Go?
Colby T. Helms -- Tales of Misfortune
Colin O'Brien -- Thirteen
Corb Lund -- El Viejo
Cris Jacobs -- One of These Days
Crumb -- AMAMA
Cure, The -- Songs of a Lost World
Curtis McMurtry -- The Pollen & the Rot
Cyrena Wages -- Vanity Project
Damon Fowler -- Barnyard Smile
Dan Bern with Jane's Great Dane -- Starting Over
Dan Tyminski -- Live From the Ryman
Dangermuffin -- Dangermuffin
Darol Angers & Bruce Molsky -- Lockdown Breakdown
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore -- TexiCali
Dawn Landes -- The Liberated Woman's Songbook
Decemberists -- As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again 
Del McCoury Band -- Songs of Love and Life
Deslondes -- Roll It Out
Dip, The -- Love Direction
Dori Freeman -- Do You Recall
Dr. Dog -- Dr. Dog
Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors -- Strangers No More, Volume 2
Dwight Yoakam -- Brighter Days
East Coasters - The East Coasters
Eddie Roberts & the Lucky Strokes -- Eddie Roberts & the Lucky Strokes
Eliza Thorn -- Somebody New
Elliott Brood -- Country
Eric Bibb -- In the Real World
Eric Brace & Thomm Jutz -- Simple Motion
Eyal Vilner Big Band -- Swingin' Uptown
EZRA -- EZRA 
Fabulous Thunderbirds -- Struck Down
Fancy and the Gentlemen -- Separate As We Seem
Fancy Gap -- Fancy Gap
Fantastic Cat -- Now That's What I Call Fantastic Cat
Faye Webster -- Underdressed at the Symphony
Fruition -- How to Make Mistakes
Futurebirds -- Easy Company
Gary Clark Jr. -- JPEG RAW
Ghost-Note -- Mustard N' Onions
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings -- Woodland
Grascals -- 20
Grayson Drum -- Love to All People Thru Sonic Empathy Drum Songs
Greensky Bluegrass -- The Iceland Sessions with Holly Bowling 
Harlem Gospel Travelers -- Rhapsody
Hayes & the Heathens -- Hayes & the Heathens
Headhunters -- The Stunt Man
Heavy Heavy -- One of a Kind
Helado Negro -- Phasor
Hermanos Gutierrez -- Sonido Cosmico
High Hawks -- Mother Nature's Show
Honest Lee -- Cosmic Justice
Hot Club of Los Angeles - Nova
Humbird -- Right On
Hurray For the Riff Raff -- The Past is Still Alive
Ibibio Sound Machine -- Pull the Rope
Idit Shner & Mhondroro -- Ngatibatanei: Let Us Unite!
India Ramey -- Baptized By the Blaze
Iron & Wine -- Light Verse
Ismay -- Desert Pavement
Ivan Strunin with Dirk Powell & Michael Doucet -- The First Day of December
J. Mascis -- What Do We Do Now
J. Scott Hinkle -- There's Always A Bigger Bear
Jack McKeon -- Talking to Strangers
Jade Bird -- Burn the Hard Drive (EP) 
Jake Shimabukuro & Mick Fleetwood -- Blues Experience
Jana Mila -- Chameleon
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit -- Live From the Ryman, Volume 2
Jay Gavin -- Road Ready
Jay Sanders -- Evanescent
JD McPherson -- Nite Owls
JD Simo & Luther Dickinson -- Do the Rump!
Jeff Coffin -- Only the Horizon
Jerry Douglas -- The Set
Jim Lauderdale -- My Favorite Place
JJ Grey & Mofro -- Olustee
Joanne Shaw Taylor -- Heavy Soul
Jody Stecher with Mile Twelve -- Instant Lonesome and the Twinkle Brigade
Joe Ely -- Driven to Drive
Joe Marcinek Band -- 1 River Street
John Craigie -- Pagan Church
John Doyle - Haven
John Moreland -- Visitor
Johnny Blue Skies (Sturgill Simpson) -- Passage du Desir
Johnny Cash -- Songwriter
Johnny Delaware -- Para Llevar
Johnny Irion -- Sleeping Soldiers of Love
Jon Shain -- Restless Soul Syndrome
Jontavious Willis -- West Georgia Blues
Josh Fortenbery -- No Such Thing As Forever
Josh Morningstar -- Josh Morningstar
Jovin Webb -- Drifter
Julia Logan -- Faraway Nearby
Julian Lage -- Speak to Me
Junior Sisk -- If There's a Will There's a Way 
Justin Golden with Devil's Coattails -- Golden Country Vol. 1
Kacey Musgraves -- Deeper Well
Kaia Kater -- Strange Medicine
Kaitlin Butts -- Roadrunner!
Kamasi Washington -- Fearless Movement
Karrin Allyson -- A Kiss For Brazil
Kasey Chambers -- Backbone
Katie Pruitt -- Mantras
Kelley Mickwee -- Everything Beautiful
Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper, Brennen Leigh -- Wonder Women of Country
Kelsey Waldon -- There's Always a Song
Kevin Burt & Big Medicine -- Thank You Bill: A Tribute to Bill Withers
Kevin Gordon -- The In Between
Khruangbin -- A La Sala
Kiely Connell -- My Own Company
Kim Richey -- Every New Beginning
Kimmi Bitter -- Old School
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard -- Flight b741
Kitchen Dwellers -- Seven Devils
Kristy Cox -- Let It Burn
Kyshona -- Legacy
La Lom -- La Lom
La Luz -- News of the Universe
Lake Street Dive -- Good Together
Larry & Joe -- Manos Panamericanos
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams -- All This Time
Laura Marling -- Patterns in Repeat
Laurie Anderson -- Amelia
Leslie Mendelson -- After the Party
Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road -- Yellow Line
Little Feat -- Sam's Place
Liv Greene -- Deep Feeler
Lizz Wright -- Shadow
Lizzie No -- Halfsies
Lonesome Joy -- Lonesome Joy 
Loose Cattle -- Someone's Monster
Lucy Rose -- This Ain't the Way You Go Out
Lunasa -- Live in Kyoto
Lyle de Vitry -- Door Within a Dream
Mac Leaphart -- Motel Breakfast
Madeleine Peyroux -- Let's Walk
Magenta Sunshine -- Serendipity
Maggie Rose -- No One Gets Out Alive
Mama & the Ruckus - Mama & the Ruckus
Manu Chao -- Viva Tu
Marcus King -- Mood Swings
Mark & Maggie O'Connor -- Life After Life
Mark Hummel -- True Believer
Mark Knopfler -- One Deep River
Matt Pond P.A. & Alexa Rose -- Call and Response
Matt the Electrician -- The Ocean Knocked Me Down
Mavericks -- Moon & Stars
Maya de Vitry -- The Only Moment
Megan Brickwood -- All the Same
Melissa Carper -- Borned in Ya
Mia Dyson -- Tender Heart
Michelle Malone -- Southern Comfort 
Middle Kids -- Faith Crisis Pt. 1
Missy Raines -- Highlander
MJ Lenderman -- Manning Fireworks
Moby -- Always Centered at Night 
Motet, The -- Love Your Mind
MRCY -- Volume 1
Muireann Bradley -- I Kept These Old Blues
Mykal Rose, Subatomic Soundsystem, & Hollie Cook -- Rockin' Like a Champion
Mystery Plan -- Complicated Dance Moves
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats -- South of Here
Nation Beat -- Archaic Humans
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds -- Wild God
Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets -- Indoor Safari
Nick Taylor -- Not Alone
Noeline Hofmann -- Purple Gas
Nora Jane Struthers -- Back to Cast Iron
Norah Jones -- Visions
Nuala Kennedy & Eamon O'Leary -- Hydra
Nubiyan Twist -- Find Your Flame
Old 97's -- American Primitive
Oliver Wood -- Fat Cat Silhouette
Open the Door For Three -- A Prosperous Gale
Organ Fairchild -- Songs We Didn't Write
Orgone -- Chimera
Orquesta Akokan -- Caracoles
Orville Peck -- Stampede
Parlor Greens -- In Green/We Dream
Paul Cauthen -- Black to Black
Paul Kelly -- Fever Longing Still
Pete Yorn -- The Hard Way
PM Warson -- A Little More Time
Po' Ramblin' Boys -- Wanderers Like Me
Pokey LaFarge -- Rhumba Country 
Pony Bradshaw -- Thus Spoke the Fool
Pressing Strings -- Minutes to Midnight
Pretty Little Goat -- Southland
Pythagoras -- Theorem
Rakish -- Now, O Now
Randall Bramblett -- Paradise Breakdown
Rare Sounds -- Introducing: The Rare Sounds
Ray Lamontagne -- Long Way Home
Real Estate -- Daniel
Rebecca Frazier -- Boarding Windows to Paradise
Reckless Kelly -- The Last Frontier
Red Clay Strays -- Made By These Moments
Rett Madison -- One For Jackie
Richard Thompson -- Ship to Shore
Rising Appalachia -- Folk & Anchor
Robert Vincent -- Barriers
Rockin' Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters -- More Fun With…
Ronnie Baker Brooks -- Blues in My DNA
Ruthie Foster -- Mileage 
Saints in Unison -- We Were There
Sam Burchfield & the Scoundrels -- Me & My Religion
Sam Morrow -- On the Ride Here
Sarah Jarosz -- On Polaroid
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers -- Revelations
Scott H. Biram -- The One & Only Scott H. Biram
Secret Sisters -- Mind, Man, Medicine
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 -- Heavier Yet (Lays the Crownless Head)
Shannon and the Clams -- The Moon is in the Wrong Place
Shemekia Copeland -- Blame It On Eve
Shovels & Rope -- Something is Working Up Above My Head
Sierra Ferrell -- Trail of Flowers
Sierra Green & the Giants -- Here We Are
Slow Runner -- Yesterday Don't Fail Me Now
Snozzberries -- The Snozzberries
Soccer Mommy -- Evergreen
Steel Wheels -- Sideways
Steep Canyon Rangers -- Live at Greenfield Lake
Steve Earle -- Alone Again…Live 
Steve Forbert -- Daylight Saving Time
Sue Foley -- One Guitar Woman
Sugaray Rayford -- Human Decency
Sun Atlas -- Return to the Spirit
Swamp Dogg -- Blackgrass: From West Virginia to 125th St. 
Tab Benoit -- I Hear Thunder
Taj Mahal Sextet -- Swingin' Live at the Church in Tulsa 
Teddy & the Rough Riders -- Down Home
Thee Sacred Souls -- Got a Story to Tell
Thee Sinseers -- Sinseerly Yours 
This is the Kit -- Live at the Minack Theatre 
Thomm Jutz -- Wall Dogs
Tim Easton -- Find Your Way
Tin Roof Echo -- Flowers Falling
Tinsley Ellis -- Naked Truth
Tom Rush -- Gardens Old, Flowers New 
Tony Trischka -- Earl Jam
Town Mountain -- Dance Me Down Easy: The Woodstock Sessions EP
Trampled By Turtles/Dead Man Winter -- Always Here, Always Now 
Twisted Pine -- Love Your Mind
Tyler Ramsey -- New Lost Ages
Vampire Weekend -- Only God Was Above Us
Various Artists: Bluegrass Sings Paxton
Various Artists: Can't Steal My Fire: The Songs of David Olney
Various Artists: Cardinals at the Window: A Benefit for Flood Relief in Western NC
Various Artists: Caverns of Gold: A Benefit for WNC Hurricane Relief
Various Artists: I Believe I'll Run On: A Tribute to Wilson Pickett
Various Artists: James Toth Presents… --  Imaginational Anthem vol. XIII - Songs of Bruce Cockburn
Various Artists: My Black Country -- The Songs of Alice Randall
Various Artists: Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty
Vera Sola -- Peacemaker
Victoria Victoria -- Sweetest Ache
Warren Haynes -- Million Voices Whisper
Washed Out -- Notes From a Quiet Life 
Waxahatchee -- Tigers Blood
Waybacks & Friends -- Getting in Tune: Hillside Album Hour 2023 
Wilco -- Hot Sun Cool Shroud (EP)
Wilder Flower -- If I Wait Any More
Will Kimbrough -- For the Life of Me
Willi Carlisle -- Critterland
Willie Nelson -- 90: Long Story Short: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Willie Nelson -- Last Leaf on the Tree
Willie Nelson -- The Border
Willie Watson -- Willie Watson
Wilson Banjo Co. -- Memory Lane
Wolf Jett -- Time Will Finally Come
Woody Platt -- Far Away With You
Wyndham Baird -- After the Morning
Yarn -- Born Blessed, Grateful & Alive
Yonder Mountain String Band -- Nowhere Next
