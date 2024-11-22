It's time to vote for your Top Ten New Releases of 2024!
It's that time again! It's time to vote for your 10 favorite WNCW releases of 2024 and help us create the Top 100 for our year-end countdown. Below you will find the complete list of new releases aired on WNCW this year.
The deadline to cast your vote is noon on Monday, December 16th.
Your vote will enter you in a drawing for a WNCW swag pack!
Contestants must be 18 or older to enter. One entry per person. Entries must include a complete Top Ten list, with no duplicate entries. No purchase or pledge is required to participate. See the complete contest rules here.
Link to the ballot here.
List of New Releases on WNCW for 2024
|Adeem the Artist -- Anniversary
|Aerialists -- I Lost My Heart on Friday
|AJ Lee & Blue Summit -- City of Glass
|Alejandro Escovedo -- Echo Dancing
|Alex Jordan -- Queen Kerosene
|Alice Bradley -- Whistle on the Breeze
|Alisa Amador -- Multitudes
|Altan -- Donegal
|Amelia White -- Love I Swore
|American Aquarium -- The Fear of Standing Still
|American Patchwork Quartet -- American Patchwork Quartet
|Amos Lee -- Transmissions
|Amy Helm -- Silver City
|Amythyst Kiah -- Still + Bright
|Ana Egge -- Sharing in the Spirit
|Andrew Bird & Madison Cunningham -- Cunningham Bird
|Andrew Bird Trio -- Sunday Morning Put-On
|Ani DiFranco -- Unprecedented Shit
|Anna Moss -- Amnesty
|Anya Hinkle -- Oceania
|Appalucians -- Skygazer
|Armchair Boogie -- Hard Times & Deadlines
|As For the Future -- As For the Future
|Avett Brothers -- Avett Brothers
|Bad Plus -- Complex Emotions
|Balsam Range -- Kinetic Tone
|Beachwood Sparks -- Across the River of Stars
|Bela Fleck -- Rhapsody in Blue
|Billy Strings -- Highway Prayers
|Billy Strings -- Live, Volume 1
|Black Crowes -- Happiness Bastards
|Blitzen Trapper -- 100's of 1000's, Millions of Billions
|Blue Highway -- Lonesome State of Mind
|Bonnie Montgomery -- River
|Bonny Light Horseman -- Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free
|Boom Yeh -- Near-Earth Objects
|Boy Golden -- For Eden
|Brigitte Calls Me Baby -- The Future is Our Way Out
|Brittany Howard -- What Now
|Bronwyn Keith-Hynes -- I Built a World
|Cactus Blossoms -- Every Time I Think of You
|Caitlin Krisko & the Broadcast -- Blueprints
|Caleb Caudle -- Sweet Critters
|Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms -- Gold In Your Pocket
|Camera Obscura -- Look to the East, Look to the West
|Cast Iron -- Flicker of Love
|Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer with Chao Tian -- From China to Appalachia
|Cedric Burnside -- Hill Country Love
|Chance Hayden -- Baritone Gold
|Charley Crockett -- $10 Cowboy
|Charlie in the Question Mark -- You Were There
|Charlie Parr -- Little Sun
|Charm City Junction -- Salt Box
|Chatham County Line -- Hiyo
|Chicano Batman -- Live Today
|Chick Corea & Bela Fleck -- Remembrance
|Chris Cain -- Good Intentions Gone Bad
|Chris Kasper -- Sunlight in an Empty Room
|Chris Smither -- All About the Bones
|Christian McBride & Edgar Meyer -- But Who's Gonna Play the Melody?
|Christian Parker -- Changes is Now: A Tribute to the Byrds
|Christos DC -- Kung Fu Action Theatre
|Cillian Vallely & David Doocey -- The Yew & The Orchard
|Cody Gentry -- Blue Ridge Gold
|Cody Hale -- Where Does the Time Go?
|Colby T. Helms -- Tales of Misfortune
|Colin O'Brien -- Thirteen
|Corb Lund -- El Viejo
|Cris Jacobs -- One of These Days
|Crumb -- AMAMA
|Cure, The -- Songs of a Lost World
|Curtis McMurtry -- The Pollen & the Rot
|Cyrena Wages -- Vanity Project
|Damon Fowler -- Barnyard Smile
|Dan Bern with Jane's Great Dane -- Starting Over
|Dan Tyminski -- Live From the Ryman
|Dangermuffin -- Dangermuffin
|Darol Angers & Bruce Molsky -- Lockdown Breakdown
|Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore -- TexiCali
|Dawn Landes -- The Liberated Woman's Songbook
|Decemberists -- As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again
|Del McCoury Band -- Songs of Love and Life
|Deslondes -- Roll It Out
|Dip, The -- Love Direction
|Dori Freeman -- Do You Recall
|Dr. Dog -- Dr. Dog
|Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors -- Strangers No More, Volume 2
|Dwight Yoakam -- Brighter Days
|East Coasters - The East Coasters
|Eddie Roberts & the Lucky Strokes -- Eddie Roberts & the Lucky Strokes
|Eliza Thorn -- Somebody New
|Elliott Brood -- Country
|Eric Bibb -- In the Real World
|Eric Brace & Thomm Jutz -- Simple Motion
|Eyal Vilner Big Band -- Swingin' Uptown
|EZRA -- EZRA
|Fabulous Thunderbirds -- Struck Down
|Fancy and the Gentlemen -- Separate As We Seem
|Fancy Gap -- Fancy Gap
|Fantastic Cat -- Now That's What I Call Fantastic Cat
|Faye Webster -- Underdressed at the Symphony
|Fruition -- How to Make Mistakes
|Futurebirds -- Easy Company
|Gary Clark Jr. -- JPEG RAW
|Ghost-Note -- Mustard N' Onions
|Gillian Welch & David Rawlings -- Woodland
|Grascals -- 20
|Grayson Drum -- Love to All People Thru Sonic Empathy Drum Songs
|Greensky Bluegrass -- The Iceland Sessions with Holly Bowling
|Harlem Gospel Travelers -- Rhapsody
|Hayes & the Heathens -- Hayes & the Heathens
|Headhunters -- The Stunt Man
|Heavy Heavy -- One of a Kind
|Helado Negro -- Phasor
|Hermanos Gutierrez -- Sonido Cosmico
|High Hawks -- Mother Nature's Show
|Honest Lee -- Cosmic Justice
|Hot Club of Los Angeles - Nova
|Humbird -- Right On
|Hurray For the Riff Raff -- The Past is Still Alive
|Ibibio Sound Machine -- Pull the Rope
|Idit Shner & Mhondroro -- Ngatibatanei: Let Us Unite!
|India Ramey -- Baptized By the Blaze
|Iron & Wine -- Light Verse
|Ismay -- Desert Pavement
|Ivan Strunin with Dirk Powell & Michael Doucet -- The First Day of December
|J. Mascis -- What Do We Do Now
|J. Scott Hinkle -- There's Always A Bigger Bear
|Jack McKeon -- Talking to Strangers
|Jade Bird -- Burn the Hard Drive (EP)
|Jake Shimabukuro & Mick Fleetwood -- Blues Experience
|Jana Mila -- Chameleon
|Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit -- Live From the Ryman, Volume 2
|Jay Gavin -- Road Ready
|Jay Sanders -- Evanescent
|JD McPherson -- Nite Owls
|JD Simo & Luther Dickinson -- Do the Rump!
|Jeff Coffin -- Only the Horizon
|Jerry Douglas -- The Set
|Jim Lauderdale -- My Favorite Place
|JJ Grey & Mofro -- Olustee
|Joanne Shaw Taylor -- Heavy Soul
|Jody Stecher with Mile Twelve -- Instant Lonesome and the Twinkle Brigade
|Joe Ely -- Driven to Drive
|Joe Marcinek Band -- 1 River Street
|John Craigie -- Pagan Church
|John Doyle - Haven
|John Moreland -- Visitor
|Johnny Blue Skies (Sturgill Simpson) -- Passage du Desir
|Johnny Cash -- Songwriter
|Johnny Delaware -- Para Llevar
|Johnny Irion -- Sleeping Soldiers of Love
|Jon Shain -- Restless Soul Syndrome
|Jontavious Willis -- West Georgia Blues
|Josh Fortenbery -- No Such Thing As Forever
|Josh Morningstar -- Josh Morningstar
|Jovin Webb -- Drifter
|Julia Logan -- Faraway Nearby
|Julian Lage -- Speak to Me
|Junior Sisk -- If There's a Will There's a Way
|Justin Golden with Devil's Coattails -- Golden Country Vol. 1
|Kacey Musgraves -- Deeper Well
|Kaia Kater -- Strange Medicine
|Kaitlin Butts -- Roadrunner!
|Kamasi Washington -- Fearless Movement
|Karrin Allyson -- A Kiss For Brazil
|Kasey Chambers -- Backbone
|Katie Pruitt -- Mantras
|Kelley Mickwee -- Everything Beautiful
|Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper, Brennen Leigh -- Wonder Women of Country
|Kelsey Waldon -- There's Always a Song
|Kevin Burt & Big Medicine -- Thank You Bill: A Tribute to Bill Withers
|Kevin Gordon -- The In Between
|Khruangbin -- A La Sala
|Kiely Connell -- My Own Company
|Kim Richey -- Every New Beginning
|Kimmi Bitter -- Old School
|King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard -- Flight b741
|Kitchen Dwellers -- Seven Devils
|Kristy Cox -- Let It Burn
|Kyshona -- Legacy
|La Lom -- La Lom
|La Luz -- News of the Universe
|Lake Street Dive -- Good Together
|Larry & Joe -- Manos Panamericanos
|Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams -- All This Time
|Laura Marling -- Patterns in Repeat
|Laurie Anderson -- Amelia
|Leslie Mendelson -- After the Party
|Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road -- Yellow Line
|Little Feat -- Sam's Place
|Liv Greene -- Deep Feeler
|Lizz Wright -- Shadow
|Lizzie No -- Halfsies
|Lonesome Joy -- Lonesome Joy
|Loose Cattle -- Someone's Monster
|Lucy Rose -- This Ain't the Way You Go Out
|Lunasa -- Live in Kyoto
|Lyle de Vitry -- Door Within a Dream
|Mac Leaphart -- Motel Breakfast
|Madeleine Peyroux -- Let's Walk
|Magenta Sunshine -- Serendipity
|Maggie Rose -- No One Gets Out Alive
|Mama & the Ruckus - Mama & the Ruckus
|Manu Chao -- Viva Tu
|Marcus King -- Mood Swings
|Mark & Maggie O'Connor -- Life After Life
|Mark Hummel -- True Believer
|Mark Knopfler -- One Deep River
|Matt Pond P.A. & Alexa Rose -- Call and Response
|Matt the Electrician -- The Ocean Knocked Me Down
|Mavericks -- Moon & Stars
|Maya de Vitry -- The Only Moment
|Megan Brickwood -- All the Same
|Melissa Carper -- Borned in Ya
|Mia Dyson -- Tender Heart
|Michelle Malone -- Southern Comfort
|Middle Kids -- Faith Crisis Pt. 1
|Missy Raines -- Highlander
|MJ Lenderman -- Manning Fireworks
|Moby -- Always Centered at Night
|Motet, The -- Love Your Mind
|MRCY -- Volume 1
|Muireann Bradley -- I Kept These Old Blues
|Mykal Rose, Subatomic Soundsystem, & Hollie Cook -- Rockin' Like a Champion
|Mystery Plan -- Complicated Dance Moves
|Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats -- South of Here
|Nation Beat -- Archaic Humans
|Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds -- Wild God
|Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets -- Indoor Safari
|Nick Taylor -- Not Alone
|Noeline Hofmann -- Purple Gas
|Nora Jane Struthers -- Back to Cast Iron
|Norah Jones -- Visions
|Nuala Kennedy & Eamon O'Leary -- Hydra
|Nubiyan Twist -- Find Your Flame
|Old 97's -- American Primitive
|Oliver Wood -- Fat Cat Silhouette
|Open the Door For Three -- A Prosperous Gale
|Organ Fairchild -- Songs We Didn't Write
|Orgone -- Chimera
|Orquesta Akokan -- Caracoles
|Orville Peck -- Stampede
|Parlor Greens -- In Green/We Dream
|Paul Cauthen -- Black to Black
|Paul Kelly -- Fever Longing Still
|Pete Yorn -- The Hard Way
|PM Warson -- A Little More Time
|Po' Ramblin' Boys -- Wanderers Like Me
|Pokey LaFarge -- Rhumba Country
|Pony Bradshaw -- Thus Spoke the Fool
|Pressing Strings -- Minutes to Midnight
|Pretty Little Goat -- Southland
|Pythagoras -- Theorem
|Rakish -- Now, O Now
|Randall Bramblett -- Paradise Breakdown
|Rare Sounds -- Introducing: The Rare Sounds
|Ray Lamontagne -- Long Way Home
|Real Estate -- Daniel
|Rebecca Frazier -- Boarding Windows to Paradise
|Reckless Kelly -- The Last Frontier
|Red Clay Strays -- Made By These Moments
|Rett Madison -- One For Jackie
|Richard Thompson -- Ship to Shore
|Rising Appalachia -- Folk & Anchor
|Robert Vincent -- Barriers
|Rockin' Dopsie Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters -- More Fun With…
|Ronnie Baker Brooks -- Blues in My DNA
|Ruthie Foster -- Mileage
|Saints in Unison -- We Were There
|Sam Burchfield & the Scoundrels -- Me & My Religion
|Sam Morrow -- On the Ride Here
|Sarah Jarosz -- On Polaroid
|Sarah Shook & the Disarmers -- Revelations
|Scott H. Biram -- The One & Only Scott H. Biram
|Secret Sisters -- Mind, Man, Medicine
|Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 -- Heavier Yet (Lays the Crownless Head)
|Shannon and the Clams -- The Moon is in the Wrong Place
|Shemekia Copeland -- Blame It On Eve
|Shovels & Rope -- Something is Working Up Above My Head
|Sierra Ferrell -- Trail of Flowers
|Sierra Green & the Giants -- Here We Are
|Slow Runner -- Yesterday Don't Fail Me Now
|Snozzberries -- The Snozzberries
|Soccer Mommy -- Evergreen
|Steel Wheels -- Sideways
|Steep Canyon Rangers -- Live at Greenfield Lake
|Steve Earle -- Alone Again…Live
|Steve Forbert -- Daylight Saving Time
|Sue Foley -- One Guitar Woman
|Sugaray Rayford -- Human Decency
|Sun Atlas -- Return to the Spirit
|Swamp Dogg -- Blackgrass: From West Virginia to 125th St.
|Tab Benoit -- I Hear Thunder
|Taj Mahal Sextet -- Swingin' Live at the Church in Tulsa
|Teddy & the Rough Riders -- Down Home
|Thee Sacred Souls -- Got a Story to Tell
|Thee Sinseers -- Sinseerly Yours
|This is the Kit -- Live at the Minack Theatre
|Thomm Jutz -- Wall Dogs
|Tim Easton -- Find Your Way
|Tin Roof Echo -- Flowers Falling
|Tinsley Ellis -- Naked Truth
|Tom Rush -- Gardens Old, Flowers New
|Tony Trischka -- Earl Jam
|Town Mountain -- Dance Me Down Easy: The Woodstock Sessions EP
|Trampled By Turtles/Dead Man Winter -- Always Here, Always Now
|Twisted Pine -- Love Your Mind
|Tyler Ramsey -- New Lost Ages
|Vampire Weekend -- Only God Was Above Us
|Various Artists: Bluegrass Sings Paxton
|Various Artists: Can't Steal My Fire: The Songs of David Olney
|Various Artists: Cardinals at the Window: A Benefit for Flood Relief in Western NC
|Various Artists: Caverns of Gold: A Benefit for WNC Hurricane Relief
|Various Artists: I Believe I'll Run On: A Tribute to Wilson Pickett
|Various Artists: James Toth Presents… -- Imaginational Anthem vol. XIII - Songs of Bruce Cockburn
|Various Artists: My Black Country -- The Songs of Alice Randall
|Various Artists: Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty
|Vera Sola -- Peacemaker
|Victoria Victoria -- Sweetest Ache
|Warren Haynes -- Million Voices Whisper
|Washed Out -- Notes From a Quiet Life
|Waxahatchee -- Tigers Blood
|Waybacks & Friends -- Getting in Tune: Hillside Album Hour 2023
|Wilco -- Hot Sun Cool Shroud (EP)
|Wilder Flower -- If I Wait Any More
|Will Kimbrough -- For the Life of Me
|Willi Carlisle -- Critterland
|Willie Nelson -- 90: Long Story Short: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
|Willie Nelson -- Last Leaf on the Tree
|Willie Nelson -- The Border
|Willie Watson -- Willie Watson
|Wilson Banjo Co. -- Memory Lane
|Wolf Jett -- Time Will Finally Come
|Woody Platt -- Far Away With You
|Wyndham Baird -- After the Morning
|Yarn -- Born Blessed, Grateful & Alive
|Yonder Mountain String Band -- Nowhere Next