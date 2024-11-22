It's time to vote for your Top Ten New Releases of 2024!

It's that time again! It's time to vote for your 10 favorite WNCW releases of 2024 and help us create the Top 100 for our year-end countdown. Below you will find the complete list of new releases aired on WNCW this year.

The deadline to cast your vote is noon on Monday, December 16th.

Your vote will enter you in a drawing for a WNCW swag pack!

Contestants must be 18 or older to enter. One entry per person. Entries must include a complete Top Ten list, with no duplicate entries. No purchase or pledge is required to participate. See the complete contest rules here.

Link to the ballot here.

List of New Releases on WNCW for 2024

