WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2023

TOP 100 OF 2023

1 Charley Crockett -- Live From the Ryman

2 Steep Canyon Rangers -- Morning Shift

3 Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- City of Gold

4 Billy Strings -- Me and Dad

5 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit -- Weathervanes

6 Brennen Leigh -- Ain't Through Honky-Tonkin' Yet

7 Mighty Poplar -- Mighty Poplar

8 Iris DeMent -- Workin' On a World

9 Tyler Childers -- Rustlin' in the Rain

10 Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives --

11 Lindsay Lou -- Queen of Time

12 Turnpike Troubadours -- A Cat in the Rain

13 Allison Russell -- The Returner

14 Various Artists: More Than a Whisper: Celebrating the Music of Nanci Griffith

15 Nickel Creek -- Celebrants

16 Margo Cilker -- From the Valley of Heart's Delight

17 Bella White -- Among Other Things

18 Gov't Mule -- Peace…Like a River

19 Wilco -- Cousin

20 Margo Price -- Strays

21 Eilen Jewell -- Get Behind the Wheel

22 Lucinda Williams -- Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart

23 Wood Brothers -- Heart is the Hero

24 Mapache -- Swinging Stars

25 Esther Rose -- Safe to Run

26 Cat Power -- Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert

27 Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country -- Reflektor

28 Dylan LeBlanc -- Coyote

29 Son Volt -- Day of the Doug

30 Miles Miller -- Solid Gold

31 Zoe & Cloyd -- Songs of Our Grandfathers

32 Darrell Scott String Band -- Old Cane Back Rocker

33 Hiss Golden Messenger -- Jump For Joy

34 Rhiannon Giddens -- You're the One

35 Tommy Emmanuel -- Accomplice Two

36 Leftover Salmon -- Grass Roots

37 Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir Hussein (w/ Rakesh Chaurasia) -- As We Speak

38 Shinyribs -- Transit Damage

39 Willie Nelson -- Bluegrass

40 Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton -- Death Wish Blues

41 Rattlesnake Milk -- Chicken Fried Snake

42 Infamous Stringdusters -- Tribute to Flatt & Scruggs

43 Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real -- Sticks & Stones

44 Darren Nicholson -- The Wanderer

45 Wednesday - Rat Saw God

46 Viv & Riley -- Imaginary People

47 Bettye LaVette -- LaVette!

48 Pony Bradshaw -- North Georgia Rounder

49 Dengue Fever -- Ting Mong

50 Malcolm Holcombe -- Bits & Pieces

51 Todd Snider -- Crank It, We're Doomed

52 Band of Heathens -- Simple Things

53 Duane Betts -- Wild & Precious Life

54 Pink Stones -- You Know Who

55 Songs From the Road Band -- Pay Your Dues

56 Boygenius -- The Record

57 Dan Tyminski Band -- God Fearing Heathen

58 Colter Wall -- Little Songs

59 Jon Stickley Trio -- Meantime's Up

60 Joseph Houck -- Haunts & Wants

61 Bamboos -- This is How We Do It

62 Black Pumas -- Chronicles of a Diamond

63 Willie Nelson -- I Don't Know a Thing About Love

64 Queen Bee & the Honeylovers -- Live at Isis

65 Cowboy Junkies -- Such Ferocious Beauty

66 Neil Young with Crazy Horse -- World Record

67 Michael Cleveland -- Lovin' of the Game

68 Nick Shoulders -- All Bad

69 Yo La Tengo - This Stupid World

70 Cleverlys -- Solid Butter

71 Raul Malo -- Say Less

72 David Childers & the Serpents -- Melancholy Angel

73 Jason Carter -- Lowdown Hoedown

74 Brent Cobb -- Southern Star

75 Mipso -- Book of Fools

76 Joni Mitchell -- At Newport -- Featuring the Joni Jam

77 Rolling Stones -- Hackney Diamonds

78 Alison Brown -- On Banjo

79 Kait Dunton -- Keyboards

80 Buddy & Julie Miller -- In the Throes

81 Goose -- Dripfield

82 Van Morrison -- Accentuate the Positive

83 Grace Potter -- Mother Road

84 Fruit Bats -- A River Running to Your Heart

85 Rodney Crowell -- The Chicago Sessions

86 Old Crow Medicine Show -- Jubilee

87 John R. Miller -- Heat Comes Down

88 Get Right Band -- iTopia

89 Count Basie Orchestra -- Basie Sings the Blues

90 Joshua Ray Walker -- What Is It Even?

91 Kendra Morris -- I Am What I'm Waiting For

92 War & Treaty -- Lover's Game

93 Eddie 9Volt -- Capricorn

94 Various Artists: I Am a Pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100

95 Jim Lauderdale & Po' Ramblin' Boys -- Long & Lonesome Letting Go

96 Special Consensus -- Great Blue North

97 Tim O'Brien -- Cup of Sugar

98 Travis Book -- Love and Other Strange Emotions

99 Budos Band -- Frontier's Edge