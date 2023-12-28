WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2023
As voted on by our listeners and programmers, below is the list of WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2023! Click to see the full list.
|TOP 100 OF 2023
|1 Charley Crockett -- Live From the Ryman
|2 Steep Canyon Rangers -- Morning Shift
|3 Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- City of Gold
|4 Billy Strings -- Me and Dad
|5 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit -- Weathervanes
|6 Brennen Leigh -- Ain't Through Honky-Tonkin' Yet
|7 Mighty Poplar -- Mighty Poplar
|8 Iris DeMent -- Workin' On a World
|9 Tyler Childers -- Rustlin' in the Rain
|10 Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives --
|11 Lindsay Lou -- Queen of Time
|12 Turnpike Troubadours -- A Cat in the Rain
|13 Allison Russell -- The Returner
|14 Various Artists: More Than a Whisper: Celebrating the Music of Nanci Griffith
|15 Nickel Creek -- Celebrants
|16 Margo Cilker -- From the Valley of Heart's Delight
|17 Bella White -- Among Other Things
|18 Gov't Mule -- Peace…Like a River
|19 Wilco -- Cousin
|20 Margo Price -- Strays
|21 Eilen Jewell -- Get Behind the Wheel
|22 Lucinda Williams -- Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart
|23 Wood Brothers -- Heart is the Hero
|24 Mapache -- Swinging Stars
|25 Esther Rose -- Safe to Run
|26 Cat Power -- Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert
|27 Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country -- Reflektor
|28 Dylan LeBlanc -- Coyote
|29 Son Volt -- Day of the Doug
|30 Miles Miller -- Solid Gold
|31 Zoe & Cloyd -- Songs of Our Grandfathers
|32 Darrell Scott String Band -- Old Cane Back Rocker
|33 Hiss Golden Messenger -- Jump For Joy
|34 Rhiannon Giddens -- You're the One
|35 Tommy Emmanuel -- Accomplice Two
|36 Leftover Salmon -- Grass Roots
|37 Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir Hussein (w/ Rakesh Chaurasia) -- As We Speak
|38 Shinyribs -- Transit Damage
|39 Willie Nelson -- Bluegrass
|40 Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton -- Death Wish Blues
|41 Rattlesnake Milk -- Chicken Fried Snake
|42 Infamous Stringdusters -- Tribute to Flatt & Scruggs
|43 Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real -- Sticks & Stones
|44 Darren Nicholson -- The Wanderer
|45 Wednesday - Rat Saw God
|46 Viv & Riley -- Imaginary People
|47 Bettye LaVette -- LaVette!
|48 Pony Bradshaw -- North Georgia Rounder
|49 Dengue Fever -- Ting Mong
|50 Malcolm Holcombe -- Bits & Pieces
|51 Todd Snider -- Crank It, We're Doomed
|52 Band of Heathens -- Simple Things
|53 Duane Betts -- Wild & Precious Life
|54 Pink Stones -- You Know Who
|55 Songs From the Road Band -- Pay Your Dues
|56 Boygenius -- The Record
|57 Dan Tyminski Band -- God Fearing Heathen
|58 Colter Wall -- Little Songs
|59 Jon Stickley Trio -- Meantime's Up
|60 Joseph Houck -- Haunts & Wants
|61 Bamboos -- This is How We Do It
|62 Black Pumas -- Chronicles of a Diamond
|63 Willie Nelson -- I Don't Know a Thing About Love
|64 Queen Bee & the Honeylovers -- Live at Isis
|65 Cowboy Junkies -- Such Ferocious Beauty
|66 Neil Young with Crazy Horse -- World Record
|67 Michael Cleveland -- Lovin' of the Game
|68 Nick Shoulders -- All Bad
|69 Yo La Tengo - This Stupid World
|70 Cleverlys -- Solid Butter
|71 Raul Malo -- Say Less
|72 David Childers & the Serpents -- Melancholy Angel
|73 Jason Carter -- Lowdown Hoedown
|74 Brent Cobb -- Southern Star
|75 Mipso -- Book of Fools
|76 Joni Mitchell -- At Newport -- Featuring the Joni Jam
|77 Rolling Stones -- Hackney Diamonds
|78 Alison Brown -- On Banjo
|79 Kait Dunton -- Keyboards
|80 Buddy & Julie Miller -- In the Throes
|81 Goose -- Dripfield
|82 Van Morrison -- Accentuate the Positive
|83 Grace Potter -- Mother Road
|84 Fruit Bats -- A River Running to Your Heart
|85 Rodney Crowell -- The Chicago Sessions
|86 Old Crow Medicine Show -- Jubilee
|87 John R. Miller -- Heat Comes Down
|88 Get Right Band -- iTopia
|89 Count Basie Orchestra -- Basie Sings the Blues
|90 Joshua Ray Walker -- What Is It Even?
|91 Kendra Morris -- I Am What I'm Waiting For
|92 War & Treaty -- Lover's Game
|93 Eddie 9Volt -- Capricorn
|94 Various Artists: I Am a Pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100
|95 Jim Lauderdale & Po' Ramblin' Boys -- Long & Lonesome Letting Go
|96 Special Consensus -- Great Blue North
|97 Tim O'Brien -- Cup of Sugar
|98 Travis Book -- Love and Other Strange Emotions
|99 Budos Band -- Frontier's Edge
|100 Cordovas -- The Rose of Aces