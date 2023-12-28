© 2023 WNCW
WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2023

WNCW
Published December 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST

As voted on by our listeners and programmers, below is the list of WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2023! Click to see the full list.

Click here to see some of our staff's picks.

Downloadable 2023 Top 100.pdf

TOP 100 OF 2023
1 Charley Crockett -- Live From the Ryman
2 Steep Canyon Rangers -- Morning Shift 
3 Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway -- City of Gold 
4 Billy Strings -- Me and Dad 
5 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit -- Weathervanes 
6 Brennen Leigh -- Ain't Through Honky-Tonkin' Yet 
7 Mighty Poplar -- Mighty Poplar
8 Iris DeMent -- Workin' On a World 
9 Tyler Childers -- Rustlin' in the Rain 
10 Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives -- 
11 Lindsay Lou -- Queen of Time
12 Turnpike Troubadours -- A Cat in the Rain 
13 Allison Russell -- The Returner 
14 Various Artists: More Than a Whisper: Celebrating the Music of Nanci Griffith 
15 Nickel Creek -- Celebrants 
16 Margo Cilker -- From the Valley of Heart's Delight 
17 Bella White -- Among Other Things 
18 Gov't Mule -- Peace…Like a River 
19 Wilco -- Cousin 
20 Margo Price -- Strays 
21 Eilen Jewell -- Get Behind the Wheel 
22 Lucinda Williams -- Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart 
23 Wood Brothers -- Heart is the Hero
24 Mapache -- Swinging Stars 
25 Esther Rose -- Safe to Run 
26 Cat Power -- Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert 
27 Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country -- Reflektor 
28 Dylan LeBlanc -- Coyote 
29 Son Volt -- Day of the Doug
30 Miles Miller -- Solid Gold 
31 Zoe & Cloyd -- Songs of Our Grandfathers 
32 Darrell Scott String Band -- Old Cane Back Rocker 
33 Hiss Golden Messenger -- Jump For Joy
34 Rhiannon Giddens -- You're the One
35 Tommy Emmanuel -- Accomplice Two 
36 Leftover Salmon -- Grass Roots 
37 Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir Hussein (w/ Rakesh Chaurasia) -- As We Speak
38 Shinyribs -- Transit Damage 
39 Willie Nelson -- Bluegrass 
40 Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton -- Death Wish Blues
41 Rattlesnake Milk -- Chicken Fried Snake
42 Infamous Stringdusters -- Tribute to Flatt & Scruggs 
43 Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real -- Sticks & Stones
44 Darren Nicholson -- The Wanderer 
45 Wednesday - Rat Saw God 
46 Viv & Riley -- Imaginary People 
47 Bettye LaVette -- LaVette! 
48 Pony Bradshaw -- North Georgia Rounder 
49 Dengue Fever -- Ting Mong 
50 Malcolm Holcombe -- Bits & Pieces 
51 Todd Snider -- Crank It, We're Doomed 
52 Band of Heathens -- Simple Things 
53 Duane Betts -- Wild & Precious Life
54 Pink Stones -- You Know Who 
55 Songs From the Road Band -- Pay Your Dues 
56 Boygenius -- The Record 
57 Dan Tyminski Band -- God Fearing Heathen 
58 Colter Wall -- Little Songs
59 Jon Stickley Trio -- Meantime's Up
60 Joseph Houck -- Haunts & Wants
61 Bamboos -- This is How We Do It 
62 Black Pumas -- Chronicles of a Diamond 
63 Willie Nelson -- I Don't Know a Thing About Love 
64 Queen Bee & the Honeylovers -- Live at Isis 
65 Cowboy Junkies -- Such Ferocious Beauty
66 Neil Young with Crazy Horse -- World Record 
67 Michael Cleveland -- Lovin' of the Game 
68 Nick Shoulders -- All Bad 
69 Yo La Tengo - This Stupid World
70 Cleverlys -- Solid Butter 
71 Raul Malo -- Say Less
72 David Childers & the Serpents -- Melancholy Angel 
73 Jason Carter -- Lowdown Hoedown
74 Brent Cobb -- Southern Star
75 Mipso -- Book of Fools
76 Joni Mitchell -- At Newport -- Featuring the Joni Jam 
77 Rolling Stones -- Hackney Diamonds
78 Alison Brown -- On Banjo
79 Kait Dunton -- Keyboards 
80 Buddy & Julie Miller -- In the Throes 
81 Goose -- Dripfield
82 Van Morrison -- Accentuate the Positive
83 Grace Potter -- Mother Road 
84 Fruit Bats -- A River Running to Your Heart
85 Rodney Crowell -- The Chicago Sessions 
86 Old Crow Medicine Show -- Jubilee 
87 John R. Miller -- Heat Comes Down 
88 Get Right Band -- iTopia 
89 Count Basie Orchestra -- Basie Sings the Blues
90 Joshua Ray Walker -- What Is It Even? 
91 Kendra Morris -- I Am What I'm Waiting For 
92 War & Treaty -- Lover's Game 
93 Eddie 9Volt -- Capricorn 
94 Various Artists: I Am a Pilgrim: Doc Watson at 100 
95 Jim Lauderdale & Po' Ramblin' Boys -- Long & Lonesome Letting Go 
96 Special Consensus -- Great Blue North
97 Tim O'Brien -- Cup of Sugar 
98 Travis Book -- Love and Other Strange Emotions 
99 Budos Band -- Frontier's Edge
100 Cordovas -- The Rose of Aces 
Top 100